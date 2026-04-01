Quest Global Recognized as a Leader in ISG Provider Lens® 2025 Report for Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions

Recognized as a Leader Across Two Key Manufacturing Service Categories – Design & Development and Smart/Digital Factory Services

MUNICH, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Global, the world's largest independent pure-play engineering services company, has been recognized as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens® Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions 2025- Mid-tier and Specialist IT Firms (Global) report. The recognition highlights the company's strong capabilities in driving digital transformation and engineering innovation across global manufacturing enterprises.

According to the ISG Provider Lens® report, Quest Global has been positioned as a Leader in two key categories – Design and Development Services and Smart/Digital Factory Services. The report evaluates providers based on their strategic vision, portfolio depth, innovation, and competitive strength in delivering end-to-end manufacturing services.

In the Design and Development Services quadrant, ISG recognized Quest Global's deep product lifecycle management expertise, multi-PLM capabilities across Siemens Teamcenter, Dassault Systèmes 3DEXPERIENCE, and PTC platforms, and its ability to enable seamless digital thread implementation and lifecycle traceability. The report also highlighted the company's strong presence in discrete manufacturing and its integrated control systems and product test engineering capabilities that help accelerate product readiness and compliance.

In the Smart/Digital Factory Services quadrant, ISG acknowledged Quest Global's scalable and secure smart factory solutions powered by AI, advanced shop floor analytics, digital twins, and connected factory technologies. The company's ability to integrate IT and OT environments, deploy MES and MOM systems, and leverage cloud platforms such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud were cited as key differentiators.

"Quest Global's deep PLM expertise, strong discrete manufacturing presence, and integrated engineering capabilities make it a trusted partner for driving smarter, faster, and more resilient manufacturing operations worldwide," said Swadhin Pradhan, Assistant Director and Principal Analyst, ISG Research.

Speaking on the recognition, Rob Vatter, Executive President, Quest Global, said, "We are deeply grateful for this recognition, as it reflects the relentless hunger and humility our teams bring to every engineering challenge. At Quest Global, we don't just solve problems for today; we aspire to build enduring value for generations to come. This achievement reinforces our commitment to being a true partner one that takes ownership of our clients' goals and innovates alongside them to shape a smarter, more resilient future for manufacturing."

The ISG Provider Lens® Manufacturing Industry Services and Solutions 2025 report evaluates mid-tier and specialist IT firms globally and is not limited to any single manufacturing vertical. Quest Global's leadership positioning highlights its strength in delivering domain-driven engineering, digital transformation, and scalable smart manufacturing solutions across industries including Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Semiconductor, and other discrete and process manufacturing segments.

To access and download the report, click here: ISG Manufacturing Industry Services Report 2025 - Quest Global

About Quest Global:

At Quest Global, it's not just what we do but how and why we do it that makes us different. We're in the business of engineering, but what we're really creating is a brighter future. For over 25 years, we've been solving the world's most complex engineering problems. Operating in over 18 countries, with over 93 global delivery centers, our 21,500+ curious minds embrace the power of doing things differently to make the impossible possible. Using a multi-dimensional approach, combining technology, industry expertise, and diverse talents, we tackle critical challenges faster and more effectively. And we do it across the Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Energy, Hi-Tech, MedTech & Healthcare, Rail and Semiconductor industries. For world-class end-to-end engineering solutions, we are your trusted partner.

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