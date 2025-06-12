circle x black
Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Raytron Unveils an AI Thermal Imaging System for 24/7 Early Wildfire Prevention

12 giugno 2025
LETTURA: 2 minuti

YANTAI, China, June 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As early summer heatwaves sweep across the Northern Hemisphere, wildfire risk is rising sharply. Traditional manual patrols, hampered by limited visibility and slow response, often fail to detect fires in their infancy. Raytron has launched an AI-based wildfire prevention system that integrates infrared thermal imaging with intelligent early-warning algorithms. Operating 24/7, the system can identify heat buildup phases and issue alerts before visible flames, helping prevent wildfires by detecting early heat signatures.

How Does Raytron Detect Wildfires Before They Ignite?

Raytron's 1280×1024 high-resolution thermal detector offers four times the field of view of conventional 640×512 models, enabling wide-area surveillance across large forests and grasslands.

The system identifies subtle heat changes with as little as 1.5 pixels of thermal data and re-centers on hotspots automatically, detecting early-stage fires before any smoke or flame appears.

A multi-layered array of satellite imagery, UAV-mounted thermal sensors, and ground-based panoramic radar delivers faster detection and accurate fire path forecasting.

How Accurate Is Raytron's Wildfire Detection System?

Accurate fire source localization is critical for rapid response. Raytron's forest fire early warning solutions integrate high-precision GIS data, device coordinates, and local topography. Enhanced by error correction algorithms, this integration achieves up to 100 meters accuracy under optimal conditions, helping speed up suppression coordination and reducing damage.

How does Raytron's AI System Reduce False Alarms during Fire Monitoring?

Conventional systems often trigger false alerts due to environmental interference like sunlight reflection or animal heat signatures. Raytron's AI-based wildfire detection systems first apply motion-based filtering to discard transient sources like vehicles and machinery. For stationary heat, it then uses infrared vehicle recognition, visible-light smoke detection, and fire-behavior tracking. Finally, a rule-based AI engine assesses these inputs, escalating true alerts while suppressing benign signals for more reliable, actionable detection.

Raytron's Commitment to Environmental Protection

Raytron is a leading global high-tech enterprise specializing in the R&D of ASICs, MEMS sensors, AI-integrated end products and solutions. Committed to creating incremental value for customers through technological advancements, Raytron harnesses thermal imaging for environmental monitoring to support forest fire prevention, gas‐leak detection, wastewater monitoring, and other ecological efforts, advancing the global drive toward carbon neutrality.

For Further InformationContact us for wildfire prevention thermal imaging solutions:Raytron Marketing DepartmentE-mail: sales@raytrontek.comWebsite: https://en.raytrontek.com/

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/raytron-unveils-an-ai-thermal-imaging-system-for-247-early-wildfire-prevention-302479967.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

