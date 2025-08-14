circle x black
RELATABLE NAMES WILL OCHOA DIRECTOR OF INTERNATIONAL SALES TO LEAD GLOBAL EXPANSION STRATEGY

14 agosto 2025 | 15.03
With a focus on new markets and global partnerships, Ochoa will help bring Relatable's playful, trend-driven products to audiences worldwide.

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --  Relatable, the modern entertainment and consumer products company that transforms social media trends into engaging products for Gen Z, millennials and their families, has appointed Will Ochoa as Director of International Sales. Ochoa will lead international sales strategy and execution as the company accelerates global expansion and deepens its presence across key markets.

"Relatable's growth has been nothing short of incredible, evolving from a viral game into a global force across multiple categories," said Ochoa. "I'm incredibly excited to help bring this momentum to new regions and retail channels. My focus will be on building strategic partnerships, deepening relationships with our distributors and retailers, and unlocking new market opportunities as we continue expanding our international footprint."

Ochoa brings a wealth of experience from the international toy, licensing and entertainment industries, having recently served as Chief Commercial Officer at Toikido and General Manager at Zuru Toys, where he oversaw the company's commercial operations in Europe. He has a strong background in global distribution and retail, with a track record of building cross-market relationships and driving sales growth across diverse territories.

"Will has a great understanding of the international landscape and brings a strong balance of experience and entrepreneurial energy to the role," said Ben Kaplan, Co-Founder and Partner of Relatable. "He's a fantastic addition to the team as we work toward our next phase of global growth."

In his new role, Ochoa will focus on scaling Relatable's presence in priority global markets, shaping go-to-market strategies, and collaborating closely with regional teams and partners to support international product rollouts.

For more information on Relatable's products, visit www.relatable.com.

About RelatableRelatable (Formerly What Do You Meme?) is a creatively driven think tank powered by makers and entertainers who create fun, social, and of course relatable games, toys, plush items, and wellness products for all ages. Founded in 2016 by Ben Kaplan, Elie Ballas, and Elliot Tebele, the company was originally named after its flagship game, What Do You Meme?, and rebranded in 2023 to reflect its diverse offerings. Notable products include Emotional Support Pals, Buzzed, Let's Get Deep, Incoherent, Tower Stack, Hunt A Killer, and the viral Happy Helpers Menstruation Crustacean heating pads. With over 30% market share, Relatable is the category leader in adult party games. Relatable is the fastest-growing toy and game company, with What Do You Meme? remaining a worldwide best-seller. Products are available at Walmart, Target, Amazon, and online at relatable.com. Follow us on Instagram and TikTok for updates.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/relatable-names-will-ochoa-director-of-international-sales-to-lead-global-expansion-strategy-302529301.html

