RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner Makes Triumphant Return to California after 10+ years

03 aprile 2024 | 14.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

VENTURA, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After more than a decade-long hiatus, RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, the award-winning, globally recognized lash serum, is now available for purchase in and shipment to California. This follows the dissolution of an injunction on sales in California entered in a private lawsuit arising under the state's unfair competition law.

RevitaLash® Cosmetics is thrilled to resume eyelash conditioner sales in California effective April 3rd, 2024.

"As a family-owned business, we are celebrating our contributions to this industry, and that starts with our best-selling RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner," said Dr. Michael Brinkenhoff, Founder and CEO of RevitaLash® Cosmetics. "I created the original RevitaLash eyelash conditioner for my late wife, Gayle. She proved to all of us that it is possible to live a full, meaningful, passionate life, even in the face of a metastatic breast cancer diagnosis. She continues to be the inspiration for RevitaLash Cosmetics. Her passion for giving back to others guides our mission today, and we have since developed an entire range of products designed to enhance the natural beauty and inner spirit of women."

Lori Jacobus, President & Global CMO, emphasized the team's gratitude, stating, "As a brand that truly values its customers, we are grateful for their loyalty to the RevitaLash Cosmetics brand over the past 10-plus years. RevitaLash Cosmetics was the first, and continues to be, the world's leading lash and brow beauty enhancement product line, as well as the ONLY brand of its kind developed by an Ophthalmologist. We are proud of our brand heritage and attribute our success to our devoted community."

California consumers can now find RevitaLash® Advanced lash conditioners at leading retailers such as Amazon, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, and online at revitalash.com. For more information about RevitaLash® Advanced lash conditioners and where to purchase them in California, visit revitalash.com.

About RevitaLash® CosmeticsRevitaLash® Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing advanced lash, brow, and hair beautification products. Established in 2006, the collection includes award-winning RevitaLash® Advanced Eyelash Conditioner and RevitaBrow® Advanced Eyebrow Conditioner, and is available in physician's offices, spas, salons, and specialty retailers across 70+ countries. A supporter of non-profit breast cancer initiatives, RevitaLash® Cosmetics donates a portion of proceeds to research and education initiatives, giving back to the breast cancer community year-round, not just in October. For information, visit www.revitalash.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2377741/revitalash_cosmetics_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revitalash-advanced-eyelash-conditioner-makes-triumphant-return-to-california-after-10-years-302106517.html

