Revolutionizing All-on-X: Medit's Game-Changing Workflow Will Launch Soon

Giovedì 27 Febbraio 2025
27 febbraio 2025 | 09.05
SEOUL, South Korea and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit (www.medit.com), a global leader in digital dentistry, is set to revolutionize the digital All-on-X workflow, making it more accessible, efficient, and intuitive for Medit scanner users.

Starting in March, Medit will introduce the Medit All-on-X Workflow, Medit SmartX, enabling users to effortlessly scan to verify implant positions and initiate the workflow without the need for complex procedures or additional scanner purchases. With the flexibility to work with scanbodies of their choice, users can seamlessly integrate the workflow into their existing setup without being restricted to specific components.

A Preview of Medit SmartX Advantages

1.    Designed for All UsersClear, easy-to-follow protocol ensure a seamless adoption process for both new and experienced users.

2.    Streamlined WorkflowEnhance efficiency with real-time automatic library alignment, providing an intuitive process and simplifying the scanning workflow.

3.    Optimized Scanning DataRedefining scan alignment and capture techniques to deliver exceptionally precise and detailed scan results.

4.    No Additional ScannerMedit scanner users can instantly initiate the workflow using their existing Medit scanner models (available for Medit i900, Medit i700 Wireless, Medit i700, and Medit i600).

Medit disrupted the market in 2018 with its first intraoral scanner, offering dentists a high-precision, user-friendly option at a significantly lower cost than competitors. Building on this success, Medit introduced the best-selling i700 in 2021, followed by the i700 Wireless and i600 in 2022, and the i900 in 2024, providing a comprehensive range of scanners for all types of dental practices.

With innovative solutions never before seen in the market, Medit continues to redefine the standards of digital dentistry. Stay tuned for the official launch of the Medit SmartX on March 18th.

About Medit

MEDIT is a global provider of 3D intraoral scanners and an all-in-one digital dentistry platform, based on its own patented state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops innovative software for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows between dental clinics and labs. MEDIT has been headquartered in Seoul, South Korea since its inception in 2000. The company also has representatives located in the Americas and Europe and boasts a global network of distributors in over 100 countries. For detailed information about MEDIT products and software, please visit MEDIT official website(www.medit.com). For other various content, please refer to MEDIT official YouTube(youtube.com/user/meditcompany) and other social media channels (instagram.com/meditcompany/).

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2628133/Medit_SmartX.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798058/Logo_MEDIT_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/revolutionizing-all-on-x-medits-game-changing-workflow-will-launch-soon-302387118.html

