A limited-edition smart ring brings the iconic trilogy into everyday life, inviting users to begin their own journey of self-discovery and health awareness with RingConn's Gen 3 Smart Ring.

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RingConn, a smart ring brand dedicated to helping people better understand their health, today announces a partnership with Warner Bros. Global Consumer Products with the launch of The One Ring™, a specially designed RingConn Gen 3 smart ring inspired by The Lord of the Rings films. Reimagined as a symbol of personal journeys, The One Ring reflects the campaign's central message: a journey toward better health begins with understanding oneself.

Under the campaign theme "The One Ring: Your Journey Starts Here," The One Ring draws inspiration from the trilogy's enduring themes of courage, perseverance, friendship, and personal growth. It views the iconic ring through a contemporary lens, inviting people to turn their attention inward, better understand their own bodies, and take meaningful steps toward healthier everyday habits.

A New Journey Begins with Understanding Yourself

In The Lord of the Rings trilogy, The One Ring is central to an extraordinary journey that tests the characters' courage, resilience, and determination. For RingConn, this limited-edition release offers an opportunity to reinterpret the symbolism of The One Ring as the beginning of a deeply personal journey, one shaped not by the desire to control others, but by the ability to understand oneself.

Every personal journey begins with awareness: gaining a clearer understanding of one's own health and current state. Through continuous observation and guidance, RingConn helps users stay engaged and activate their awareness of personal health, understand their individual rhythms, recognize patterns, build healthier habits, and make choices that better suit their needs. As users gain insights into their own journeys, sharing their experiences can inspire others and create a wider sense of resonance.

"Your Journey Starts Here" is an invitation to begin where you are. Rather than stepping into another world, users are encouraged to explore their own, moving forward at their own pace with greater awareness and understanding.

The One Ring: A Limited-Time and Limited-EditionRelease

Available to pre-order from November 19, 2026, The One Ring is offered as a specially curated, limited-edition ring centered on the RingConn Gen 3 smart ring, bringing the campaign to life through distinctive design.

The limited-edition ring, priced at US$399, subject to regional pricing, includes:

Bringing together a distinctive collectible design and RingConn's smart ring, the set offers fans a new way to connect with a beloved cinematic trilogy while making health awareness part of their everyday lives.

The One Ring will be available across selected markets in EMEA, Asia Pacific and North America*, with local availability and pricing varying by market.

Professor Guoxing Wang, Founder and Chairman of RingConn, stated:

"It gives me great pleasure to launch The One Ring, inspired by The Lord of the Rings films. We were drawn to this iconic story because of our deeply aligned core values — the epic of The Lord of the Rings is underpinned by courage, growth, companionship and an unwavering resolve to keep moving forward. This is also the enduring conviction of RingConn: to be a trusted companion on users' health journeys, and to witness every individual's path of self-growth.

We have always believed that genuine growth begins with clear self-awareness. Powered by thoughtfully engineered technology, RingConn delivers consistent health guidance to help users understand their bodily rhythms, build personalized healthy habits, and make lifestyle choices tailored to their own needs, progressing steadily at their own pace. We also hope more people will share their insights and resonate with one another along this journey, turning individual growth into a broader collective force for positive change.

Through The One Ring™, we hope to draw on this classic story to raise greater awareness of personal health. A true journey is never about venturing to distant lands. 'Your Journey Starts Here' — every path of growth begins the moment you decide to truly understand yourself."

*The One Ring will be available in the following markets and territories, subject to local availability:

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guam, Hong Kong SAR, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macau SAR, Malaysia, Malta, Netherlands, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Romania, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan region, United Kingdom, United States (all fifty states and the District of Columbia), United States military bases, United States Virgin Islands.

*This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or medical condition, it does not replace the diagnosis or treatment by a qualified healthcare professional.

About RingConn

Established in 2021, RingConn is a user-centric company, driven by continuous innovation, to provide professional, continuous, and thoughtful health monitoring products and services. RingConn is dedicated to becoming users' most trusted guardian for their physical and mental well-being.

About The Lord of the Rings

Based on the revered The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books by J.R.R. Tolkien, New Line Cinema's epic six-film series directed by Peter Jackson has been embraced by generations of fans, earning $6 billion at the global box office and 17 Academy Awards, becoming the most awarded series in cinematic history. Set in Middle-earth, the series begins as Frodo Baggins embarks on a perilous mission to destroy the legendary One Ring, and an adventure like no other continues from there. In 2021, the Library of Congress selected The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring for preservation in the United States National Film Registry. Following the first film's milestone 25th anniversary in 2026, a new film, The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, is planned for release in theaters, with additional films to come.

About Warner Bros.Global Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Global Consumer Products (WBGCP), part of Warner Bros. Revenue & Strategy division, extends the company's powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy fashion, home decor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.' film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

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