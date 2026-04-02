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ROBERT PATTINSON HEADLINES 1664'S "UNQUESTIONABLY GOOD TASTE" LONDON LAUNCH

02 aprile 2026 | 10.42
LETTURA: 1 minuti

LONDON, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Pattinson joined journalists, influencers and industry guests in central London tonight for the launch of 1664's new global campaign, "Unquestionably Good Taste".

CTA

The evening opened with a screening of the campaign film — a Paris-set short directed by Brady Corbet in which Pattinson plays three contrasting characters — followed by an on-stage interview hosted by film critic, Ali Plumb, with Pattinson on his role in the film and as 1664 Global's ambassador, and a separate panel discussion with Raven Smith, Rickie Ho and Patricia Bright on contemporary ideas of taste and culture.

Held at Town Hall Spaces, the event brought together media and creative talent from the UK and international markets for a night of film, debate, and product moments that showcased 1664 Blanc's position as a premium, fashion-aligned beer. The campaign was presented as a cultural conversation — inviting audiences to consider how taste is made and expressed across art, fashion and lifestyle.

Robert Pattinson said: "What really drew me to 1664 was the refreshing, strong sense of style and humour. I enjoyed playing characters with completely different identities and points of view, each convinced they're right. Taste is such a personal thing - everyone thinks they've cracked it. The fun of the film is watching that certainty unravel and explore how subjective Good Taste really is."

About 1664

Blue in bottle and iconic in flavour. 1664 Blanc is a light and refreshing premium bière française with a hint of citrus and a delicate touch of spice. Perfect for moments with friends. To find out more, please visit @1664blanc

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2948892/Robert_Pattinson.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785634/5898127/1664_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/robert-pattinson-headlines-1664s-unquestionably-good-taste-london-launch-302732626.html

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