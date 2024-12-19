Sansiri, Thailand's Most Trusted Brand, Launches ‘the Society’: A New Social Space In Cherngtalay-Bang Tao, Phuket, Set To Become A Global Brand

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 December 2024 - Sansiri Public Company Limited, Thailand's leading property developer with a 40-year track record, is regarded as Thailand's most trusted fully integrated real estate developer among Thai and international clients. Recent awards includes the top spot among Thai property developers on the inaugural Fortune Southeast Asia 500 list, two Asia-level awards (Best Ultra Luxury Housing / Landed Development (Asia) for BuGaan Pattanakarn and Best Luxury Housing / Landed Development (Asia) for Narasiri Phaholwatcharapol) at the PropertyGuru Thailand Property Awards 2024. These include Best Developer in Thailand and Best Developer in Phuket, underscoring its leading position in the real estate sector both in Thailand and across the region.

Mr. Uthai Uthaisangsuk, President of Sansiri Public Company Limited, reaffirmed the launch of The Society at Phuket, 'We have successfully completed a portfolio of 27 projects on the island, valued at 26 billion baht and plans on continuing its success in the region with the launch of more than 27 Phuket projects over the next five years. This unwavering trust stems from the company's high-quality project locations in the island's choicest areas, alongside comprehensive after-sales services, values that have translated into exceptional returns. Phuket's unique indigenous identity, including its cuisine, arts, and culture, serves as powerful magnets for both foreign customers and investors. Sansiri developed The Society in the prime Bang Tao-Cherngtalay area to establish it as a global brand, enabling visitors to explore all that Phuket and the distinctive Sansiri lifestyle have to offer through new perspectives.'

Sansiri brings its design expertise and distinctive design DNA from over 40 years of experience to 'The Society', a social space envisioned as a comfortable yet accessible but luxurious destination, architectural design is by Ed Tuttle's team in his renowned style. Cultivating community bonding and highlight Phuket's prominence as a world-class tourist destination, 'The Society' welcomes everyone all day, every day offering food, design, fashion, arts and culture, and sustainability. Highlights include a Day-to-Night Eatery that showcases a Phuket take on Authentic Spanish cuisine, VAMOS Spanish Tapas Bar and BEANS Coffee Roaster, a specialty coffee shop. 'The Society' also offers a co-sharing workspace perfect for private meetings and podcasting, an art exhibition space, and a calendar filled with lifestyle events. Clients can view show residences in privacy, including CANVAS Cherngtalay, the first condominium in the Cherngtalay zone, which features two enormous swimming pools set in a lush tropical garden, and THE TALES, Sansiri's first Pool Villa Collection in Phuket with 'THE TALES STORY ONE – BANGJO'.

The grand living area welcomes visitors with iconic furniture pieces, including the Cocoon by Louis Vuitton from the exclusive Objets Nomades collection, designed by Fernando and Humberto Campana, and a pair of Amanta armchairs by Mario Bellini for C&B Italia from the 1960s.

