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SANY Robotics Debuts Electric Forklift Lineup at LogiMAT 2026, Secures Over 600 Orders in Europe

01 aprile 2026 | 18.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Company showcases intelligent warehousing solutions and expands European presence with distributor agreements across the region

CTA

STUTTGART, Germany, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SANY Robotics presented its full lineup of flagship forklifts and integrated smart warehousing and logistics solutions at LogiMAT 2026 in Stuttgart, Germany. Making its first appearance at one of the world's leading logistics industry events, the company introduced its "DRIVEN BY QUALITY, POWERED BY INTELLIGENCE" positioning to the European market, marking its entry into the region's high-end logistics sector.

During the exhibition, SANY unveiled its three-wheel lithium-ion counterbalance forklift for the European market. Billed as the "Narrow-Aisle Sprinter" and the "Cold Storage Specialist," the model drew strong interest from attendees for its agility, intelligent control system, and safety performance.

SANY also brought its Blue Electric Forklift Fleet to the European market, comprising three-wheel forklifts, high-voltage lithium-ion models, and warehouse forklifts. The fleet showcases the company's latest advances in electrification and intelligent technologies. On-site demonstrations put automated forklifts through complex operating scenarios—including soft-pack stacking, high-bay stacking, and high-precision stacking—highlighting SANY's capabilities in intelligent warehousing systems.

SANY Forklift signed on-site purchase agreements with more than ten European distributors, with total orders exceeding 600 units. Mr. Nuno, a distributor representative from Portugal, said, "When SANY Forklift  began its European expansion in November 2024, we were eager to be part of this journey. Today, through strong performance and fast returns, SANY Forklift has earned the trust of a growing customer base in Portugal."

SANY Robotics' full-scale entry into the European market is backed by the R&D, manufacturing, and global service network of SANY Group. As a key driver of the Group's digital, intelligent, and unmanned transformation, SANY Robotics is positioned to become a global provider of integrated smart warehousing and logistics solutions. With a continued focus on product quality and intelligent technologies, the company aims to expand the adoption of electric and autonomous material handling equipment, helping European customers reduce costs, improve efficiency, and meet sustainability targets.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KoaUeFAh_cg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sany-robotics-debuts-electric-forklift-lineup-at-logimat-2026-secures-over-600-orders-in-europe-302731544.html

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Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

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