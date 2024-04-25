ScreenPoint Medical Leadership Transition: Pieter Kroese Confirmed as CEO

Leading Breast AI Company, creator of industry-leading Transpara®, promotes from within for new CEO

NIJMEGEN, Netherlands, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ScreenPoint Medical, today announced a significant transition in its leadership as Mark Koeniguer, the current CEO, steps down from his position. Mark served as CEO since 2022 and was instrumental in ScreenPoint's commercial growth and success over the past 2 years.

The company's Board of Directors has appointed Pieter Kroese as the new Chief Executive Officer effective April 25, 2024. Pieter takes the role after serving as COO of ScreenPoint for over five years. During that time, he has managed the transition of the company from an early startup to a thriving enterprise with hundreds of customers using ScreenPoint's flagship Transpara software to support millions of scans a year.

"I am thrilled to lead ScreenPoint into its next phase of growth and innovation," said Mr. Kroese. "I am deeply committed to building upon the strong foundation we have and continuing to work closely with our talented team to drive continued success. We are already expanding screening capacity and capability through proven reader support – we look forward to increasing our ability to support providers and women moving forward."

Sir Michael Brady, Chairman of the Board at ScreenPoint Medical and a co-founder of the company, expressed enthusiasm about Pieter's appointment, stating, "Pieter's remarkable leadership qualities, coupled with his depth of knowledge of our product and industry, make him the perfect choice to lead ScreenPoint into the future. His strategic mindset and commitment to excellence align perfectly with our company mission of early breast cancer detection. Pieter has been an integral part of our growth to date and will provide seamless leadership through this transition into our next chapter for our customers, partners, and team."

Author of "No Longer Radical" and over a hundred peer-reviewed publications on breast imaging, Dr. Rachel Brem is a Transpara user and ScreenPoint Board Member. Dr. Brem welcomed Mr. Kroese with the following: "Pieter has been an integral part of the ScreenPoint team for years. I am confident that his leadership will continue to deliver product excellence: earlier detection with outstanding reading workflow and improved patient outcomes. We continue to see these results from clinical sites all over the world, including many here in the United States. No other Breast AI solution has demonstrated the same results as Transpara, and I am confident that the team will continue to push on these frontiers under Pieter's leadership."

The entire team at ScreenPoint extends its gratitude to Mark Koeniguer and wishes him every success in the future, while warmly welcoming Pieter Kroese into his new role as CEO.

About ScreenPoint Medical

ScreenPoint Medical translates cutting edge machine learning research into technology accessible by radiologists to improve screening workflow, decision confidence and breast cancer risk assessment. Transpara is trusted by radiologists globally because it has been developed by experts in machine learning and image analysis and updated with user feedback from world-renowned breast imagers.

See all the proof at: https://screenpoint-medical.com/evidence.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2397831/Pieter_Kroese_CEO_ScreenPoint_Medical.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1582198/ScreenPoint_Medical_Logo.jpg