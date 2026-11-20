BANGKOK, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Google's 2026 TV Summit in Bangkok, SDMC (00901.HK) returned as an invited speaker for the third consecutive year, advancing its AI Home strategy under the theme "Building the Future of Home Physical AI with Google".

Building on Google's ecosystem and technologies, SDMC introduced an innovative product concept. We further advanced Edge AI innovation with Amlogic, delivered a joint presentation with Altice Labs on TV Centric Home Physical AI, and signed an MOU to establish an AI Home Joint Innovation Lab.

From Connected Homes to Home Physical AI

At this year's TV Summit, SDMC explored Home Physical AI—intelligence that senses household conditions, understands context, and acts in the physical environment.

We envision the TV and living room as the center of the Home AI Agent experience—a shared screen in a shared space where family members can interact with AI together.

To explore this vision and inspire next-generation home experiences, we showcased the Cedar Display Hub, a concept prototype that combines an Android TV streaming dock with a companion second screen. Demonstrations included AI recaps without interrupting playback, cross-screen family games, home-camera highlights on TV, and more.

Connecting Google and Edge AI Technologies

Android TV and Google TV underpin entertainment, while Cedar combines Gemma-based Edge AI with Gemini-powered cloud reasoning for context-aware assistance. SDMC integrates these capabilities across devices and software and participates in Google Cloud's Proactive Physical AI Acceleration Program.

With Amlogic, SDMC demonstrated Edge AI for personalized interaction and family memory management. The A311Y3-powered Display Hub uses voiceprint and facial recognition to distinguish family members; the S905D5-powered AI NAS Frame supports recognition, classification, and search of locally stored family photos.

Building AI Home Services for Operators

For operators, SDMC's AI Home portfolio builds on established TV and broadband services. Its AI Streaming Box brings AI-enhanced entertainment, whole-home control, and family security to the TV; Google TV Projector extends premium viewing; and AI Fiber Gateway provides Wi-Fi 8 and XGS-PON connectivity.

AI Operation adds proactive monitoring, unified device management, and closed-loop support, helping operators explore new service opportunities and deepen household engagement.

Advancing Joint Innovation & Commercial Validation

These opportunities were also central to SDMC's joint presentation with Altice Labs. SDMC explained how Home AI Agents complement personal assistants and how cloud-edge AI enables dual-screen family experiences. Altice Labs drew on Sophia, its upcoming MEO TV assistant, to discuss the shift from on-demand responses toward proactive assistance.

Under the MOU, SDMC and Altice Labs plan to establish the AI Home Joint Innovation Lab, combining SDMC's integration capabilities with Altice Labs' operator expertise to explore family assistance, home security, and whole-home control. Selected scenarios are planned for a field pilot in Portugal, with commercial validation targeted for 2027.

Together, these efforts aim to make Home Physical AI useful for families and viable for operators.

Media Contact:

SDMC TechnologyCommunicationsEmail: info@sdmctech.com

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