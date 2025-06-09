circle x black
Lunedì 09 Giugno 2025
Aggiornato: 11:19
Comunicato stampa

Shan Jixiang: Fujian's marine culture has made tremendous contributions to the development of global civilization

Shan Jixiang: Fujian's marine culture has made tremendous contributions to the development of global civilization
09 giugno 2025 | 10.49
LETTURA: 1 minuti

FUZHOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 June 2025 - Fujian recently launched the "Marine Culture in Fujian" campaign, inviting experts to express their perspectives on the province's successful marine culture. In this video, Shan Jixiang (Director of the Expert Committee of the Chinese Cultural Relics Society and Director of the Academic Committee of the Palace Museum) and several foreign students visited the traditional village of Wulin in Jinjiang, Quanzhou. They discovered the distinct charm of the Maritime Silk Road and explored the historical significance of Fujian's marine culture.

Shan Jixiang, the former director of the Palace Museum, had worked in urban planning in Beijing before dedicating himself to cultural heritage preservation. He applauded Fujian's achievements to utilize and expand marine culture. In the interview, he highlighted the watertight-bulkhead technology of Chinese junks, which improved sailing safety, boosted global shipping practice, and facilitated worldwide commercial and cultural interactions. Furthermore, he praised the overseas Fujian community for its contributions to promoting mutual learning between Chinese and foreign civilizations, as well as friendly people-to-people exchanges.

As a key birthplace and starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, Fujian is blessed with abundant cultural legacies. Shan Jixiang hoped further efforts would be made to incorporate legacies into people's lives and tourism so as to maximize their value.

Immediapress è un servizio di diffusione di comunicati stampa in testo originale redatto direttamente dall'ente che lo emette. L'Adnkronos e Immediapress non sono responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi

