SK chemicals to Exhibit at the World's Largest Plastics Trade Fair, Showcasing 70+ Commercialized Materials and End Products

- Full portfolio under the main themes Recyclable, Recycled, and Bio Solutions

- Dedicated Recycle Zone featuring real parts made with circular-recycled materials, including automotive applications

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Oct. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SK chemicals will showcase a broad range of recycled-materials technologies in Europe, a market at the forefront of the trend towards recycled plastics.

SK chemicals (CEO Ahn Jae-hyun) announced on the 1st that it will participate in K 2025, the world's largest plastics and rubber trade fair, held in Düsseldorf, Germany, from October 8 to 15.

Held every three years, the K fair is recognized as one of the world's three premier chemical and plastics exhibitions, alongside NPE in the United States and Chinaplas in China. It is also known as the largest of the three. This year's edition adopts the theme "The Power of Plastics! Green, Smart, Responsible," bringing together exhibitors from 61 countries and more than 3,000 companies to present the latest innovations.

Under the slogan "On-hand solution for a sustainable tomorrow," SK chemicals will showcase more than 70 end products and industrial goods that have already been commercialized using its materials, highlighting its technical readiness and execution capability to deliver immediate solutions for customers.

At this exhibition, the company will present its portfolio under the themes Recyclable, Recycled, and Bio Solutions, all built on SK chemicals' core technologies.

In the Recyclable and Recycled solution tracks, SK chemicals will establish a dedicated Recycle Zone featuring fully commercialized end products made with circular-recycled materials such as SKYPET CR and ECOTRIA CLARO, organized by industry, including cosmetics, automotive, food and beverage, and fashion. Within the zone, a special area presents the Closed-Loop Solution in an intuitive and immersive format, which aims to enable recycling at the same quality and for the same use across industries, covering the entire process from waste plastic collection and feedstock preparation to depolymerization-based material production and commercialization.

In particular, SK chemicals will spotlight the latest ready-to-implement applications of recycled materials in the rapidly growing automotive segment. For the first time, the company will exhibit actual yarn and finished vehicle mats made with SKYPET CR, co-developed in June with Durmont, an Austrian-based automotive carpet manufacturer. It will also showcase a SKYPET CR headliner jointly developed with Hyundai Motor Company and actually installed in the Hyundai IONIQ 5.

In the Bio Solutions category, SK chemicals will showcase a range of end products produced with ECOZEN, a high-heat copolyester that contains up to 15% biomass by carbon content. The lineup includes small kitchen appliances, food storage containers, baby tableware, and sports water bottles. Products made with ECOTRION, a 100% bio-based polyol, will also be presented as intermediate materials for spandex and synthetic leather, along with finished goods such as bags, shoes, gloves, and golf balls.

The exhibit will also feature SKYGREEN, a copolyester valued for its transparency and chemical resistance, used in cosmetics, food packaging, and home appliances, as well as SKYPEL (a polyester-based TPEE) that meets both rubber-like elasticity and engineering-plastic performance requirements for automotive parts, industrial hoses, subsea cables, and breathable films.

Meanwhile, the European Union formally enacted the Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) in February, and is widely regarded as the region moving fastest on the use of recycled feedstock. Industry estimates project that Europe's recycled PET market will grow at a rate exceeding 7% annually, and that the global plastics recycling market will reach USD 120 billion by 2030, up from USD 58 billion in 2019.

Ahn Jae-hyun, CEO of SK chemicals, said, "As circularity becomes a core requirement in global markets, SK chemicals offers immediately deployable recycling and bio solutions and is recognized for competitiveness in quality and commercial readiness. We will continue to expand collaboration with global companies and further strengthen SK chemicals' technological and brand leadership as the market shifts toward recycled plastics."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2786760/SK_chemicals_participate_K_2025_held_October_8_15_Messe_D_sseldorf.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2030193/5540923/SK_Chemicals_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sk-chemicals-to-exhibit-at-the-worlds-largest-plastics-trade-fair-showcasing-70-commercialized-materials-and-end-products-302572120.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.