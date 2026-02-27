SKE Statement on Combating Counterfeit and Imitation Vaping Products

MANCHESTER, England, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SKE has recently identified the presence of counterfeit and imitation vaping products in the market that are unlawfully using the SKE brand name, trademarks, or product likeness and packages without authorization.

Such activities constitute a clear infringement of SKE's intellectual property rights and may pose potential risks to consumer safety and product experience. SKE takes these matters seriously and maintains a zero-tolerance policy toward any form of counterfeiting or unauthorized distribution.

Our Position

SKE wishes to make the following clear:

Products manufactured or sold without SKE's authorization are not genuine SKE products;

SKE does not endorse, permit, or tolerate the production or sale of counterfeit or imitation goods under any circumstances;

Protecting consumer safety and maintaining market integrity are fundamental responsibilities of the brand.

Actions Taken by SKE

To address this issue in a systematic and responsible manner, SKE has implemented the following measures:

Market Monitoring and Evidence Collection

Ongoing monitoring of online and offline sales channels, including cross-border platforms;

Targeted investigations in regions identified as higher risk;

Professional authentication and evidence preservation for suspected counterfeit products.

Administrative and Legal Enforcement

Formal complaints and reports submitted to relevant regulatory authorities;

Legal actions pursued against parties involved in serious infringement, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations;

SKE reserves the right to disclose representative enforcement outcomes where appropriate and lawful.

Channel and Supply Chain Governance

Clear identification and regular updates of SKE-authorized sales channels;

Strengthened compliance requirements and accountability mechanisms for distributors;

Product traceability measures to detect and prevent abnormal circulation.

Guidance for Consumers

SKE encourages consumers to:

Please recognize the SKE brand, Purchase products exclusively through official SKE Flagshop, authorized retailers, or disclosed partner platforms;

Follow official instructions to verify product authenticity before use;

Report suspected counterfeit products via SKE's official customer service channels.

SKE will, where legally permissible, assist consumers in protecting their legitimate rights and interests.

Long-Term Commitment and Industry Responsibility

Combating counterfeit products is not a one-time action, but a long-term governance commitment. SKE will continue to invest in product safety, compliance management, and brand protection, while actively cooperating with regulators, industry associations, and partners to promote a more transparent and responsible vaping market.

SKE firmly believes that respect for the rule of law, consumer safety, and long-term responsibility is the foundation of sustainable brand trust.

SKE's official customer service channels: support@skevape.com

For more information, please visit SKE's official website at https://www.skevape.com, or connect with SKE on social media:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skevapeofficial/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skevapeofficialX: https://x.com/skevapeofficial

