SmallRig × Transformers: Rig Up, Roll Out - Create Beyond

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmallRig and Transformers announce a groundbreaking collaboration that brings the essence of Cybertron engineering to professional creators worldwide. This partnership embodies the Transformers philosophy of "More Than Meets The Eye" through fifteen purpose-built tools designed to break through creative limitations, revealing true innovation lies Beyond Limits.

Just as Transformers shatter the boundaries of form, shifting into battle machines, SmallRig's equipment empowers creators to overcome the physical constraints of shooting, making imagination the only limit. The "BumbleBee Edition" collection represents the perfect fusion of Transformers' iconic design language and SmallRig's engineering excellence, proving that true creation is always about going Beyond the Ordinary.

The lineup includes two premium cage kits for Canon and Sony cameras featuring quick release mechanisms and reinforced structural designs, a versatile foldable multitool with eight essential functions, professional monitor supports with enhanced stability, dedicated handles for DJI stabilizers that improve handling and control, advanced shock absorber supports for vibration reduction, a high-performance tripod system with swift deployment, a powerful V-mount battery solution with intelligent power management, and LED video lights with precise color control. Each product showcases BumbleBee's distinctive black-and-yellow color scheme with laser-etched Autobot insignias and incorporates design elements inspired by Cybertron technology.

What sets this collaboration apart is its deep integration of Transformers' core principles into professional-grade equipment. The cage kits transform standard camera setups into robust creative platforms, mirroring how Autobots adapt to any challenge. The tripod system features a quick release deployment system, echoing Bumblebee's legendary agility. The V-mount battery delivers reliable, long-lasting power reminiscent of Cybertron's energon technology. Every product in the "BumbleBee Edition" has been engineered to help creators go Beyond Yourself, challenging past achievements and unlocking higher levels of creative evolution.

This partnership goes beyond surface-level aesthetics. SmallRig has worked closely with professional cinematographers and content creators to ensure each product addresses real-world creative challenges. The handles for DJI stabilizers feature improved ergonomics based on extensive field testing. The LED lights incorporate advanced diffusion technology developed through collaboration with lighting specialists. The shock absorber support utilizes new materials tested under demanding production conditions.

The "BumbleBee Edition" represents a fundamental shift in how professional tools can inspire creativity. Just as Transformers characters reveal unexpected capabilities, these products unlock new creative potential. The cage kits provide filmmakers with unprecedented flexibility, allowing for swift configuration changes without compromising stability. The multitool combines essential on-set tools in a compact form that would make any Autobot envious. This new ecosystem enables creators with the freedom to focus on their vision rather than technical limitations.

For SmallRig, this collaboration represents the culmination of its mission to develop tools that empower creators to push boundaries. The company's decade-long commitment to understanding creator needs and listening to their voice has made this ambitious partnership possible. By combining its engineering expertise with Transformers' rich legacy of innovation and adaptability, SmallRig has created a product line that truly stands apart in the professional creative market, allowing everyone to become their own Bumblebee in their universe.

The "BumbleBee Edition" embodies the shared values of both brands: the belief that true potential often lies beneath the surface, that limitations exist to be overcome, and that the right tools can transform creative vision into reality. For professional creators who demand both performance and inspiration from their equipment, this collection represents a new standard in what creative tools can achieve.

About SmallRig

Since 2013, SmallRig has empowered 2M+ creators worldwide with professional accessory solutions for cameras, gimbals, and mobile phones. Through our User Co-Design (UCD) and DreamRig programs, SmallRig turns ambitious visions into reality.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2749763/20250813_194708.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.