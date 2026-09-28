SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia celebrates its 10th anniversary with a decade of music, culture and unique experiences in Formentera

A CORUÑA, Spain , Sept. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, marking a decade of creating one of the most distinctive festival experiences in the music calendar. From 2–4 October, the festival will return to Formentera for a special edition that looks back at the moments, artists and places that have shaped its story, while continuing to push the concept forward.

Under the theme of (re)discovering Posidonia, this year's edition will revisit some of the artists and locations that have become part of the festival's identity.

SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia has challenged the traditional festival format. Its line-up remains a secret until the festival begins, bringing together established artists and emerging international talent in intimate and unexpected locations. With attendance limited to just 350 people, music is only one part of the experience. Local gastronomy, beer culture, a deep connection with the island and a commitment to positive environmental impact all come together to create something far removed from a conventional festival.

Formentera at the heart of the experience

Formentera is more than simply the backdrop to SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia — it is at the very heart of the experience. Each edition offers attendees the opportunity to discover the island through live performances, land and sea routes and guided experiences, led by local experts who know the island best.

Across its first nine editions, the festival has organised more than 30 land and sea routes, working with over 50 local experts, while attendees have explored more than 60 kilometres on foot. The festival has also collaborated with more than 140 local businesses and organisations, while over 30 restaurants and chefs have contributed to a gastronomic programme centred around local produce.

This deep-rooted relationship with the island is also reflected in the festival's ongoing commitment to positive impact. SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia is the only music festival in the world to have achieved TRUE Zero Waste Platinum certification for three consecutive years, the highest level awarded by Green Business Certification Inc.

The festival has also been a zero-emissions event since 2021, while shared mobility initiatives, local partnerships and its ongoing support for the Save Posidonia Project contribute to protecting the island's natural environment, including the oceanic seagrass meadows that are vital to its ecosystem.

Over nine editions, SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia has welcomed 78 artists, hosted 83 concerts and 17 DJ sets, featuring artists including The Vaccines, Jorge Drexler, Roosevelt, Baiuca, Israel Fernández, Queralt Lahoz, Pongo, Crystal Murray, KABEAUSHÉ and Los Bitchos, among many others.

A decade on, the festival's journey demonstrates that it is possible to grow while retaining a sense of intimacy, creating meaningful connections with the places in which it takes place and generating cultural, social and environmental value.

Ten years after its first edition, SON Estrella Galicia Posidonia continues to champion a simple idea: there is another way to experience a festival — when music, place and people come together with a shared purpose.

#SONEstrellaGaliciaPosidonia

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