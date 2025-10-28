Sony Semiconductor Solutions to Release Industry's First CMOS Image Sensor for Automotive Applications with Built-in MIPI A-PHY Interface

Delivering high HDR performance and low power consumption for next-generation automotive cameras

ATSUGI, Japan, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sony Semiconductor Solutions Corporation (Sony) today announced the upcoming release of the IMX828, the industry's first*1 CMOS image sensor for automotive applications with a built-in MIPI A-PHY interface. There are multiple high-speed transmission interface standards for automotive applications. This product is the first in the industry*1 to include the interface in the image sensor.

The IMX828 features 8-effective-megapixel*2 resolution and the industry's highest*1 level of high dynamic range (HDR) attributes. Externally mounted serializer chips, which were required on previous models to accommodate high-speed transmission interface standards, are no longer necessary, allowing for a compact camera system that uses less power, and contributes to a streamlined thermal design. Additionally, improved HDR attributes deliver exponential improvements to high-luminance object recognition, such as red LEDs. A low-power-consumption parking surveillance function is also built-in to detect moving subjects and reduce the risk of theft and vandalism.

Going forward, Sony is also considering the development of new products with built-in high-speed transmission standards other than MIPI A-PHY. Based on a flexible, open-standard interface strategy, Sony will continue to contribute to the technological innovation required for next-generation automotive cameras.

*1 Among CMOS image sensors for automotive cameras. According to Sony research (as of announcement on October 28, 2025). *2 Based on the image sensor effective pixel specification method.

Model name Sample shipment date (planned) IMX828 1/1.7-type (9.28 mm diagonal) 8-effective-megapixel CMOS image sensor November 2025

To support the high-bandwidth, low-latency, and highly reliable communications between the camera and ECU that automotive camera systems require, multiple high-speed transmission interface standards exist. The IMX828 is the industry's first*1 example of a product equipped with a MIPI A-PHY interface directly built into the image sensor. The new sensor is also equipped with Sony's proprietary error handling circuit, which makes it highly resistant to errors triggered by external noise when transmitting data.

With these features, the new product offers the following advantages to OEM and Tier 1 partner businesses:

Main Features

Please check the official website for specifications and other details.https://www.sony-semicon.com/en/news/2025/2025102801.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803519/image_5053442_10456845.jpg

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.