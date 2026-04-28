Sound and Style Combined: DJI Mic Mini 2 Delivers Upleveled Audio and All-In-One Storage

Going Beyond Sound, DJI's Compact Wireless Microphone Features Colorful Front Covers To Match Any Style

SHENZHEN, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the global leader in civilian drones and creative camera technology, today launched DJI Mic Mini 2, the next generation of DJI's popular compact wireless microphone for omnidirectional audio recording. It offers seamless, high-quality audio with three voice tone presets, two-level noise canceling, mixed device connection, and DJI OsmoAudio, all housed in an all-in-one storage. It also features an extensive collection of multi-color magnetic front covers to match almost any outfit. Content creators can now capture crystal-clear sound in style on the go, in any environment.

Small in Size, Big in Brilliance

The DJI Mic Mini 2 Transmitter weighs about 11 g1 by itself without the Mic Mini 2 Magnetic Clip or the Mic 3 Magnet. Designed for comfort, the detachable magnetic clip can be rotated, keeping the microphone precisely aimed at the sound source, delivering high-fidelity 48kHz, 24-bit audio. The Mic Mini 2 offers three voice tone presets – Regular, Rich, and Bright – for professional tuning, optimizing your recording in any environment. It also supports two-level noise cancellation for quieter indoor settings and noisier outdoor environments. Like its predecessor, the microphone offers automatic limiting, five-level gain adjustment, and dual-track recording with the DJI Mimo app.

All-In-One Storage

The upgraded DJI Mic Mini 2 Charging Case neatly holds the transmitter, receiver, and accessories, keeping everything organized and ready to go. Meanwhile, the mobile version of the charging case, DJI Mic Mini 2 Charging Case (1 TX + 1 Mobile RX), is designed to charge and store mobile accessories. These practical details let creators keep their recording equipment with them at all times, enabling quicker transitions and storage.

Style Matched for Any Scene

The DJI Mic Mini 2 can be styled with interchangeable multi-colored magnetic front covers, allowing creators to match their outfits more inconspicuously. The Obsidian Black and Glaze White magnetic front covers for the transmitter come standard, blending aesthetics and practicality. To offer an even wider range of color options, DJI collaborated with internationally renowned illustrator Victo Ngai to create the DJI Mic Mini 2 Time Series Magnetic Front Covers. Sold separately, these covers were designed to capture the four stages of life – from the first blush of pink and purple at Dawn and the youthful energy of blue and green at Surge, to the fiery orange-red burst of creativity in Blaze and the profound essence of black gold in Glimmer.

Compatible With Multiple Devices

DJI Mic Mini 2 uses the DJI Mic Mini Receiver and can be easily paired with cameras, smartphones, computers, and tablets. Designed for multigenerational compatibility, the DJI Mic Mini Receiver can be paired with the DJI Mic Mini and DJI Mic Mini 2. Meanwhile, the DJI Mic Series Mobile Receiver also supports the DJI Mic 3, offering 48kHz 24-bit studio-quality mobile audio on the go, alongside the DJI Mic Mini and DJI Mic Mini 2. With DJI OsmoAudio Direct Connection, the Osmo Pocket 3, Osmo 360, Osmo Nano, Osmo Action 6, and other devices can connect directly with up to two DJI Mic Mini 2 Transmitters without an additional receiver, delivering 48kHz, 24-bit studio-quality audio.

Extended Reach, Enduring Runtime

Transmission distance can reach up to 400 meters1 when used with the DJI Mic Mini Receiver in the DJI Mic Mini 2 (2 TX + 1 RX), and up to 300 meters1 with the mobile receiver in the DJI Mic Mini 2 (1 TX + 1 RX). Meanwhile, the transmitter and receiver can deliver up to 11.5 and 10.5 hours1 of operating time, respectively. A fully-charged charging case can extend the battery life to 48 hours. The Mic Mini Receiver and the Mic Mini 2 Transmitter can be used for about 1 hour after just 5 minutes1 of charging. When the transmitter does not detect a signal from the receiver, it automatically enters sleep mode to conserve battery power.

Time Series:Bringing Color to Sound

Designed for the DJI Mic Mini 2, the Time Series Magnetic Front Cover announced together today further expands the collection of multi-color magnetic front covers to match almost any outfit, featuring exclusive designs by internationally renowned illustrator, Victo Ngai.

A long-time admirer of the DJI brand, Ngai approached this project from multiple angles. Starting with the technology, she leaned into the Mic Mini 2's ultra-small size as her canvas, describing the front cover designs as "capturing a moment" in time. Simultaneously, she used "sound" as the unifying theme, re-examining the world through the lens of a small viewfinder.

"With the Time Series Magnetic Front Cover, sound takes the main stage instead of playing a supporting role for ambiance, says Victo Ngai. "Instead of being just another microphone that needs to be hidden, the DJI Mic Mini 2 becomes a piece of art that people want to showcase."

The four illustrations featured in the Time Series delicately capture different stages of life, inspiring creativity at every step of your audio journey.

From Hong Kong, Los Angeles–based illustrative artist Victo Ngai is celebrated for her evocative magical realism, intricate linework, and unique cross-cultural vision. Her illustrations have been described as "showing Western philosophy with oriental colors" and as transcending language barriers.

As a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, she is a five-time Gold Medalist at the Society of Illustrators and received the Hamilton King Award — illustration's highest lifetime achievement honor. Her illustrations have been featured in The Wall Street Journal, The Independent, New York Times, and other leading publications.

Price and Availability

DJI Mic Mini 2 is available to order from store.dji.com and authorized retail partners, with shipping starting today, including but not limited to the following configurations:

Each DJI Mic Mini 2 Multi-Color Magnetic Front Cover and DJI Mic Mini 2 Time Series Magnetic Front Cover are sold separately.

Coming Soon: DJI Mic Mini 2S

For creators seeking mini wireless microphones with internal recording and 4TX + 1RX capabilities, stay tuned for the DJI Mic Mini 2S launching soon this summer.

Learn more: https://www.dji.com/mic-mini-2

Images and assets: https://bit.ly/4rWI3Ct

For more information, please contact: pr@dji.com

1 All data was measured using a production model in a controlled environment. For more information, visit: https://www.dji.com/mic-mini-2

About DJI

Since 2006, DJI has led the world with civilian drone innovations that have empowered individuals to take flight for the first time, visionaries to turn their imagination into reality, and professionals to transform their work entirely. Today, DJI serves to build a better world by continuously promoting human advancement. With a solution-oriented mindset and genuine curiosity, DJI has expanded its ambitions into areas such as renewable energy, agriculture, public safety, surveying and mapping, and infrastructure inspection. In every application, DJI products deliver experiences that add value to lives around the world in more profound ways than ever before.

For more information, visit our:Website: www.dji.comOnline Store: store.dji.comFacebook: www.facebook.com/DJIInstagram: www.instagram.com/DJIGlobalX: www.x.com/DJIGlobalLinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/djiSubscribe to our YouTube Channel: www.youtube.com/DJI

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