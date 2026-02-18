circle x black
SpaceX Taps MTN to Deliver Government Satellite Communication Services for Defense Clients

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MTN, the world-class network operator that delivers seamless, resilient connectivity wherever it's needed, announced a landmark agreement with SpaceX to become an authorized provider of its government satellite connectivity services.

This agreement strategically positions MTN to deliver highly secure, mission-critical communications leveraging SpaceX's advanced Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite ecosystem, which is purpose-built to meet the stringent security and performance requirements of government and defense customers. The introduction of these services directly addresses the growing demand for MTN's services defense, government, and energy sectors for highly secure, low-latency global connectivity.

"The addition of this government-focused ecosystem from SpaceX is a crucial differentiator for MTN," said Scott Davis, President and CEO of MTN Government Solutions. "Our aerospace, defense and government clients demand connectivity that is not just fast and global, but 100% secure and highly resilient. This move enables us to deliver communications with the highest assurance levels, perfectly complementing our existing Starlink-based commercial solutions and ensuring mission-critical continuity, whether at sea or in remote sites anywhere in the world."

As one of a select few authorized providers, MTN will deliver a specialized solution that incorporates unique, premium features:

As part of this agreement, MTN will launch a special version of its MTN Rugged Mini Kit, an all-in-one portable Starlink deployment system, adapted for government and defense operations. This new capability builds on MTN's recent significant advancements, such as the launch of StarEdge Horizon. While StarEdge Horizon provides a Layer 2-based private network over the commercial Starlink constellation for enterprises, SpaceX's government ecosystem extends this capability by offering the military-grade security and resilience required for high-assurance, government-specific applications.

The new services are being rolled out immediately to MTN's government and defense portfolio, offering immediate performance and security upgrades to customers operating in the world's most critical environments.

About MTNMTN is a world-class network operator that connects global operations with the speed, security, and trust required for success. Our multi-network architecture delivers resilient, fully managed connectivity for critical systems and remote teams across the maritime, energy, government, and enterprise sectors.

Headquartered in Florida with offices across Europe, the Middle East, and South America, MTN enables rapid deployments and white-glove service anywhere. The company has pioneered the delivery of converged connectivity solutions on a global scale by partnering with major wireless carriers and satellite communications providers that integrate 5G/LTE and high-throughput satellite (HTS) networks, as well as cutting-edge Low Earth Orbit (LEO) constellations such as Starlink.

For more information, please visit www.mtnsat.com.

Media contactsFernando Arreaza Vargas, Director of Media Relations and Corporate Communications at MTNFernando.vargas@mtnsat.com | +1.305.343.8279

