circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Spiro Names John Emmaneel to Lead Global Operations and Innovation for Brand Activations & Events Division

06 ottobre 2026 | 17.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Emmaneel joins Brand Activations & Events (BAE) to scale complex global event portfolios while keeping each experience creatively distinct and commercially accountable.

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Spiro®, a global experiential agency, today announced the appointment of John Emmaneel as Executive Vice President, Global Operations & Innovation for its Brand Activations & Events (BAE) division.

Emmaneel will lead how BAE plans, staffs and delivers work across markets, while building new capabilities as client needs change. He will work alongside Jen Shankman, Executive Vice President, BAE Growth, who leads the division's growth and strategic relationships. Both report to Carley Faircloth-Kilmurray, Global Chief Marketing, Strategy & Brand Experiences Officer.

"BAE combines the structure to manage a global portfolio with the creative pulse to make every experience distinct. John understands how to make that real at scale," said Faircloth-Kilmurray. "He has spent more than 25 years building teams and capabilities around complex client needs. He knows how to turn ambitious ideas into work that performs, with the operational depth to deliver it around the world."

Emmaneel joins Spiro from Invision, where he led the agency's innovation practice and Chicago office, spearheaded the Gaming & Entertainment practice while expanding services and regional growth. His career also includes leadership roles at Kenwood Experiences and Jack Morton Worldwide, with work for brands including Square Enix, Google, Intel, NVIDIA, Samsung, and Northwestern Mutual.

"What drew me to Spiro was the mix inside BAE: serious strategic and operational depth paired with the appetite to create work people genuinely care about," said Emmaneel. "There is a strong foundation here and real ambition for what comes next. I'm looking forward to connecting more of the agency's expertise across markets and helping teams deliver ambitious work for clients."

About Spiro Brand Activations & Events

We are event operators by craft and growth strategists by orientation, connecting every decision to the business behavior it is meant to create. The result is live work that feels alive and changes what happens next.

Spiro Brand Activations & Events is Spiro's specialist team for conferences, product launches, corporate meetings, festivals and brand activations. Built from enterprise event and consumer experiential expertise, BAE brings structure to the whole portfolio and a creative pulse to every experience. 

That is how BAE delivers the promise of Experience Brand Gravity™, bonding brand and customer.

About Spiro

Spiro (sp-eye-roh) is a strategically led, creatively driven global experiential agency setting the benchmark for how brands connect and grow. By accelerating Brand Gravity™, the data-informed, emotional and behavioural pull between brands and their audiences, Spiro makes brands experiential. Globally connected and trusted by some of the world's most influential brands, Spiro creates the pull that keeps customers coming back. Learn more at spiro.com.

Media ContactMelissa BurnsSenior Director of Marketingmburns@thisisspiro.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/spiro-names-john-emmaneel-to-lead-global-operations-and-innovation-for-brand-activations--events-division-302898728.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale
Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN63753 en US Economia_E_Finanza ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
AdnFinance, Conte (Anasf): "Truffe finanziarie in aumento, attenti ai rendimenti troppo alti"
Malagò: "Incomprensioni con Buonfiglio? Termine eufemistico" - Video
Karl Deisseroth annuncia ai figli la vittoria del Nobel, la reazione è emozionante
Rispunta il disturbatore tv Paolini, l'appello a Malagò: "Riporti l'Italia al Mondiale" - Video
L'affondo di Bertinotti: "In Italia frattura tra politica e popolo, Vannacci? Pessimo" - Video
Fini: "Remigrazione è una battuta d'operetta, Italia affronti tema integrazione" - Video
'Maschi Veri 2', il cast torna su Netflix: "La vera sfida è crescere uomini diversi" - Video
Torino, gli studenti occupano l'istituto Lagrange - Video
Sinner, stagione 2026 è finita: "Ho bisogno di cure per il ginocchio". Il video annuncio
News to go
Legge elettorale, fiducia su tre articoli
Termoli, furgone finisce in mare e muore il conducente - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza