STL enables ultra-fast connectivity with Mynet for data centre in the 'heart of the mountains'

- Delivered next-gen optical fibre solutions for data centre deployment in Italy

BRESCIA, Italy, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Building on a trusted partnership spanning over 15 years, STL (NSE: STLTECH), a leading connectivity solutions provider for AI-ready digital infrastructure, announced its collaboration with Mynet to deliver next-generation optical fibre solutions for Intacture — a data centre located in the 'heart of the mountains' of Trentino, Italy. The University of Trento is the implementing body and scientific leader of this project, which required a financial commitment of €50.2 million, of which €18.4 million was provided by the PNRR.

Mynet, a telecommunications company specialising in high-performance fibre optic networks across Northern Italy, is the first operator to activate fibre connectivity at the Intacture facility. The project presented a distinct challenge: delivering ultra-fast, reliable fibre connectivity within an extremely constrained timeline and in a geographically complex mountain environment. The data centre's location demanded a solution that could ensure high performance, long-term reliability, and resilience — without compromising on deployment speed.

Click here for the video - https://youtu.be/9KpsqOIWu2E

STL was selected as the technology partner of choice for its proven expertise in advanced data centre connectivity solutions and its ability to deliver at pace. STL provided its state-of-the-art optical fibre solutions, including high-fibre-count cable with a compact diameter, enabling faster, more cost-efficient installations in 10/12 mm duct systems. Its robust design allows easy blowing over long distances, with quicker end preparation and simplified handling on site. This is designed to meet stringent performance, durability, and scalability requirements, enabling seamless deployment even in demanding conditions.

The entire connectivity infrastructure assigned to MyNet was completed in under two months — a record timeline for a project of this complexity and location. The deployment enabled Mynet to activate high-capacity, ultra-fast fibre connectivity at the site, delivering measurable benefits, including a ~50% reduction in deployment time, a network lifetime of over 15 years, and higher network stability under peak load.

By combining Mynet's local network expertise with STL's advanced optical fibre solutions, the project delivers a resilient, high-performance digital backbone tailored for next-generation data centre infrastructure.

"We accepted a challenge," says Giovanni Zorzoni, General Manager of Mynet, "to bring high-performance connectivity to this extraordinary infrastructure in less than sixty days. With STL's advanced optical fibre solutions, we were able to focus on the design and execution without compromising on reliability or performance. The quality, robustness, and ease of deployment of STL's optical fibre solutions enabled us to complete the project at record speed, even in a uniquely demanding environment."

Commenting on this partnership, Rahul Puri, CEO, ONB, STL, said: "This collaboration underscores STL's expertise in delivering mission-critical digital infrastructure for data centres. By providing scalable, future-ready solutions like multi-core and low-latency fibre, we are helping our customers build resilient networks structurally prepared for an AI-driven future."

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd

STL is a global leader in advanced connectivity solutions, providing end-to-end solutions for building AI-ready infrastructure, FTTx, Rural, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

For more information, contact:

Media RelationsShaily Rai SinhaPhone: +91 22 30450450stl.communications@stl.tech

Investor RelationsRahul DarakPhone: +91 22 30514000investor@stl.tech

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2920022/STL_Mynet_data_centre_connectivity.jpgLogo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2259921/STL_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/stl-enables-ultra-fast-connectivity-with-mynet-for-data-centre-in-the-heart-of-the-mountains-302696802.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.