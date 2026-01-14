Strong Q3 Performance: Sequential Revenue Growth of 0.6% in CC, Large Deal Wins of $4.8 billion

Revenue Guidance for FY 26 revised to 3.0%-3.5%

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $5,099 million in Q3 revenues, year on year growth of 1.7% and sequential growth of 0.6% in constant currency. Reported IFRS operating margin was at 18.4%. Adjusted1 operating margin increased 0.2% sequentially to 21.2%. Free cash flow generation was robust at $915 million. Adjusted free cash flow generation was $965 million, 112.8% of adjusted net profit. TCV of large deal wins was $4.8 billion, with net new of 57%. Headcount increased by 5,043.

Revenues for YTD Dec'25 grew at 2.8% year on year in constant currency. Reported IFRS operating margin was at 20.0%. Adjusted operating margin was at 21.0%.

"Infosys delivered a strong Q3 performance demonstrating how our differentiated value propositions in enterprise AI, through Infosys Topaz, are consistently driving higher market share. Clients increasingly view Infosys as their AI partner with demonstrated expertise, innovation capabilities and strong delivery credentials. This has helped them unlock business potential and enhanced value realization," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Central to this journey is our commitment to reskill, transform and empower our dedicated human resource pool to drive success in an AI augmented world," he added.

0.6% QoQ1.7% YoY CC Growth 18.4% Reported21.2% Adjusted Operating Margin 6.6% Reported 11.5% Adjusted YTD EPS Increase (₹ terms) $4.8 Bn Large Deal TCV(57% Net New) $0.9 Bn $1 Bn AdjustedFree cash flow(FCF)

Guidance for FY26:

Key highlights:

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025 Revenues in CC terms grew by 1.7% YoY and 0.6% QoQReported IFRS revenues at $5,099 million, growth of 3.2% YoY Reported IFRS operating margin at 18.4%; Adjusted operating margin at 21.2% Reported IFRS Basic EPS at $0.18; adjusted Basic EPS at $0.21 FCF at $915 million; adjusted FCF at $965 million; Adjusted FCF conversion at 112.8% of adjusted net profit For nine months ended December 31, 2025 Revenues in CC terms grew by 2.8% YoY Reported IFRS revenues at $15,117 million, growth of 3.9% YoY Reported IFRS operating margin at 20.0%; Adjusted operating margin at 21.0% Reported IFRS Basic EPS at $0.58; adjusted Basic EPS at $0.60 FCF at $2,900 million; adjusted FCF at $2,950 million; Adjusted FCF conversion at 117.8% of adjusted net profit

1. 'Adjusted' financial measures presented in this release are non-IFRS financial measures that exclude the impact of the provisions arising from the notifications by Government of India on Labour Codes for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 and are further described in this release. 2. Operating margin guidance for FY26 excludes the adjustment with respect to Labour Codes of $143 million in the current quarter.

"Our performance was broad-based in Q3 with 0.6% sequential revenue growth, 0.2% adjusted operating margin expansion, stellar large deal wins at $4.8 billion and robust adjusted free cash generation at $965 million in a seasonally weak quarter," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. "In line with our capital allocation policy, we successfully completed the largest ever buyback of `18,000 crore and paid out interim dividend to shareholders," he added.

Client Wins & Testimonials

Recognitions & Awards

Read more about our Awards & Recognitions here.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 330,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 63 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, our future financial or operating performance, the McCamish cybersecurity incident, and the United States H-1B visa program are forward looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid working model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, the outcome of pending litigation, the amount of any additional costs resulting directly or indirectly from the McCamish cybersecurity incident, the outcome of the US government investigation, the timing, implementation, duration and effect of the September 19, 2025 proclamation signed by the president of the United States related to the H-1B visa program, and the effect of current and any future tariffs. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

Infosys Limited and Subsidiaries Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at: (in $ million) Particulars December 31, 2025 March 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 2,216 2,861 Current investments 769 1,460 Trade receivables 4,020 3,645 Unbilled revenue 1,477 1,503 Other current assets 1,583 1,890 Total current assets 10,065 11,359 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets 2,128 2,235 Goodwill and other Intangible assets 1,636 1,505 Non-current investments 990 1,294 Unbilled revenue 224 261 Other non-current assets 910 765 Total non-current assets 5,888 6,060 Total assets 15,953 17,419 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities Trade payables 537 487 Unearned revenue 1,235 994 Employee benefit obligations 384 340 Other current liabilities and provisions 3,399 3,191 Total current liabilities 5,555 5,012 Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 646 675 Other non-current liabilities 465 477 Total non-current liabilities 1,111 1,152 Total liabilities 6,666 6,164 Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company 9,233 11,205 Non-controlling interests 54 50 Total equity 9,287 11,255 Total liabilities and equity 15,953 17,419

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for: (In $ million except per equity share data) Particulars 3 months ended December 31, 2025 3 months ended December 31,2024 9 months ended December 31, 2025 9 months ended December 31, 2024 Revenues 5,099 4,939 15,117 14,547 Cost of sales 3,660 3,444 10,593 10,103 Gross profit 1,439 1,495 4,524 4,444 Operating expenses: Selling and marketing expenses 257 218 769 671 Administrative expenses 245 224 725 693 Total operating expenses 502 442 1,494 1,364 Operating profit 937 1,053 3,030 3,080 Other income, net of finance cost 98 90 308 249 Profit before income taxes 1,035 1,143 3,338 3,329 Income tax expense 287 337 942 981 Net profit (before non-controlling interest) 748 806 2,396 2,348 Net profit (after non-controlling interest) 747 804 2,393 2,345 Basic EPS ($) 0.18 0.19 0.58 0.57 Diluted EPS ($) 0.18 0.19 0.58 0.56

NOTES:

a) The above information is extracted from the audited condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, which have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on January 14, 2026.

b) As the quarter and nine months ended figures are taken from the source and rounded to the nearest digits, the quarter figures in this statement added up to the figures reported for the previous quarters might not always add up to the nine months ended figures reported in this statement.

Reconciliation of Reported IFRS financial measures to Adjusted non-IFRS financial measures for 3 months ended (in $ million except per equity share data) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Reported IFRS Adjustment forLabour Codes1 Adjusted non- IFRS Reported IFRS Operating profit 937 143 1,080 1,053 Operating margin (%) 18.4 2.8 21.2 21.3 Profit before income taxes 1,035 143 1,178 1,143 Income tax expense 287 35 322 337 Net profit (after non-controlling interest) 747 108 855 804 Basic EPS ($) 0.18 0.03 0.21 0.19 Reconciliation of additional financial measures to Adjusted financial measures for 3 months ended (in $ million) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Reported Adjustment for Labour Codes Adjusted Reported Operating cash flow 962 50 1,012 1,325 Capital expenditure 47 - 47 62 FCF – non-IFRS 915 50 965 1,263 FCF as a % of Net profit 122.5 112.8 156.6 Reconciliation of Reported IFRS financial measures to Adjusted non-IFRS financial measures for 9 months ended (in $ million except per equity share data) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Reported IFRS Adjustment for Labour Codes1 Adjustednon- IFRS Reported IFRS Operating profit 3,030 143 3,173 3,080 Operating margin (%) 20.0 1.0 21.0 21.2 Profit before income taxes 3,338 143 3,481 3,329 Income tax expense 942 35 977 981 Net profit (after non-controlling interest) 2,393 108 2,501 2,345 Basic EPS ($) 0.58 0.02 0.60 0.57 Reconciliation of additional financial measures to Adjusted financial measures for 9 months ended (in $ million) December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 Reported Adjustment for Labour Codes Adjusted Reported Operating cash flow 3,102 50 3,152 3,375 Capital expenditure 202 - 202 179 FCF – non-IFRS 2,900 50 2,950 3,196 FCF as a % of Net profit 121.0 117.8 136.1

NOTE:

IFRS-INR Press Release:https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2025-2026/q3/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf

Fact sheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2025-2026/q3/documents/fact-sheet.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/5460444/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strong-q3-performance-sequential-revenue-growth-of-0-6-in-cc-large-deal-wins-of-4-8-billion-302661143.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.