Strong Q3 Performance: Sequential Revenue Growth of 0.6% in CC, Large Deal Wins of $4.8 billion

14 gennaio 2026 | 14.01
LETTURA: 15 minuti

Revenue Guidance for FY 26 revised to 3.0%-3.5%

BENGALURU, India, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, delivered $5,099 million in Q3 revenues, year on year growth of 1.7% and sequential growth of 0.6% in constant currency. Reported IFRS operating margin was at 18.4%. Adjusted1 operating margin increased 0.2% sequentially to 21.2%. Free cash flow generation was robust at $915 million. Adjusted free cash flow generation was $965 million, 112.8% of adjusted net profit. TCV of large deal wins was $4.8 billion, with net new of 57%. Headcount increased by 5,043.

Revenues for YTD Dec'25 grew at 2.8% year on year in constant currency. Reported IFRS operating margin was at 20.0%. Adjusted operating margin was at 21.0%.

"Infosys delivered a strong Q3 performance demonstrating how our differentiated value propositions in enterprise AI, through Infosys Topaz, are consistently driving higher market share. Clients increasingly view Infosys as their AI partner with demonstrated expertise, innovation capabilities and strong delivery credentials. This has helped them unlock business potential and enhanced value realization," said Salil Parekh, CEO and MD. "Central to this journey is our commitment to reskill, transform and empower our dedicated human resource pool to drive success in an AI augmented world," he added.

0.6% QoQ1.7% YoY CC Growth

18.4% Reported21.2% Adjusted Operating Margin

6.6% Reported 11.5% Adjusted YTD EPS Increase (₹ terms)

$4.8 Bn Large Deal TCV(57% Net New)

$0.9 Bn $1 Bn AdjustedFree cash flow(FCF)

Guidance for FY26:

2

Key highlights:

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025

Revenues in CC terms grew by 1.7% YoY and 0.6% QoQReported IFRS revenues at $5,099 million, growth of 3.2% YoY Reported IFRS operating margin at 18.4%; Adjusted operating margin at 21.2% Reported IFRS Basic EPS at $0.18; adjusted Basic EPS at $0.21 FCF at $915 million; adjusted FCF at $965 million; Adjusted FCF conversion at 112.8% of adjusted net profit

For nine months ended December 31, 2025

Revenues in CC terms grew by 2.8% YoY Reported IFRS revenues at $15,117 million, growth of 3.9% YoY Reported IFRS operating margin at 20.0%; Adjusted operating margin at 21.0% Reported IFRS Basic EPS at $0.58; adjusted Basic EPS at $0.60 FCF at $2,900 million; adjusted FCF at $2,950 million; Adjusted FCF conversion at 117.8% of adjusted net profit

1.  'Adjusted' financial measures presented in this release are non-IFRS financial measures that exclude the impact of the provisions arising from the notifications by Government of India on Labour Codes for quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025 and are further described in this release. 2.  Operating margin guidance for FY26 excludes the adjustment with respect to Labour Codes of $143 million in the current quarter.

"Our performance was broad-based in Q3 with 0.6% sequential revenue growth, 0.2% adjusted operating margin expansion, stellar large deal wins at $4.8 billion and robust adjusted free cash generation at $965 million in a seasonally weak quarter," said Jayesh Sanghrajka, CFO. "In line with our capital allocation policy, we successfully completed the largest ever buyback of `18,000 crore and paid out interim dividend to shareholders," he added.

Client Wins & Testimonials

Recognitions & Awards

Read more about our Awards & Recognitions here.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 330,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in 63 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by cloud and AI. We enable them with an AI-first core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, our future financial or operating performance, the McCamish cybersecurity incident, and the United States H-1B visa program are forward looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid working model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, the outcome of pending litigation, the amount of any additional costs resulting directly or indirectly from the McCamish cybersecurity incident, the outcome of the US government investigation, the timing, implementation, duration and effect of the September 19, 2025 proclamation signed by the president of the United States related to the H-1B visa program, and the effect of current and any future tariffs. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

 

Infosys Limited and Subsidiaries

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet under IFRS as at:                                             (in $ million)

Particulars

December 31, 2025

March 31, 2025

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

2,216

2,861

Current investments

769

1,460

Trade receivables

4,020

3,645

Unbilled revenue

1,477

1,503

Other current assets

1,583

1,890

Total current assets

10,065

11,359

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment and Right-of-use assets

2,128

2,235

Goodwill and other Intangible assets

1,636

1,505

Non-current investments

990

1,294

Unbilled revenue

224

261

Other non-current assets

910

765

Total non-current assets

5,888

6,060

Total assets

15,953

17,419

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade payables

537

487

Unearned revenue

1,235

994

Employee benefit obligations

384

340

Other current liabilities and provisions

3,399

3,191

Total current liabilities

5,555

5,012

Non-current liabilities

Lease liabilities

646

675

Other non-current liabilities

465

477

Total non-current liabilities

1,111

1,152

Total liabilities

6,666

6,164

Total equity attributable to equity holders of the company

9,233

11,205

Non-controlling interests

54

50

Total equity

9,287

11,255

Total liabilities and equity

15,953

17,419

 

Extracted from the Condensed Consolidated statement of Comprehensive Income under IFRS for:             

(In $ million except per equity share data)

Particulars

3 months ended December 31, 2025

3 months ended December 31,2024

9 months ended December 31, 2025

9 months ended December 31, 2024

Revenues

5,099

4,939

15,117

14,547

Cost of sales

3,660

3,444

10,593

10,103

Gross profit

1,439

1,495

4,524

4,444

Operating expenses:

   Selling and marketing expenses

257

218

769

671

   Administrative expenses

245

224

725

693

Total operating expenses

502

442

1,494

1,364

Operating profit

937

1,053

3,030

3,080

Other income, net of finance cost

98

90

308

249

Profit before income taxes

1,035

1,143

3,338

3,329

Income tax expense

287

337

942

981

Net profit (before non-controlling interest)

748

806

2,396

2,348

Net profit (after non-controlling interest)

747

804

2,393

2,345

Basic EPS ($)

0.18

0.19

0.58

0.57

Diluted EPS ($)

0.18

0.19

0.58

0.56

NOTES:

a)  The above information is extracted from the audited condensed consolidated Balance sheet and Statement of Comprehensive Income for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, which have been taken on record at the Board meeting held on January 14, 2026.

b)  As the quarter and nine months ended figures are taken from the source and rounded to the nearest digits, the quarter figures in this statement added up to the figures reported for the previous quarters might not always add up to the nine months ended figures reported in this statement.

Reconciliation of Reported IFRS financial measures to Adjusted non-IFRS financial measures for 3 months ended

(in $ million except per equity share data)

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Reported IFRS

Adjustment forLabour Codes1

Adjusted  non- IFRS

Reported IFRS

Operating profit

937

143

1,080

1,053

Operating margin (%)

18.4

2.8

21.2

21.3

Profit before income taxes

1,035

143

1,178

1,143

Income tax expense

287

35

322

337

Net profit (after non-controlling interest)

747

108

855

804

Basic EPS ($)

0.18

0.03

0.21

0.19

Reconciliation of additional financial measures to Adjusted financial measures for 3 months ended 

 (in $ million) 

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Reported

Adjustment for Labour Codes

Adjusted 

Reported

Operating cash flow

962

50

1,012

1,325

Capital expenditure

47

-

47

62

FCF – non-IFRS

915

50

965

1,263

FCF as a % of Net profit

122.5

112.8

156.6

Reconciliation of Reported IFRS financial measures to Adjusted non-IFRS financial measures for 9 months ended 

 (in $ million except per equity share data) 

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Reported IFRS

Adjustment for Labour Codes1

Adjustednon- IFRS

Reported IFRS

Operating profit

3,030

143

3,173

3,080

Operating margin (%)

20.0

1.0

21.0

21.2

Profit before income taxes

3,338

143

3,481

3,329

Income tax expense

942

35

977

981

Net profit (after non-controlling interest)

2,393

108

2,501

2,345

Basic EPS ($)

0.58

0.02

0.60

0.57

Reconciliation of additional financial measures to Adjusted financial measures for 9 months ended  

(in $ million) 

December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024

Reported

Adjustment for Labour Codes

Adjusted 

Reported

Operating cash flow

3,102

50

3,152

3,375

Capital expenditure

202

-

202

179

FCF – non-IFRS

2,900

50

2,950

3,196

FCF as a % of Net profit

121.0

117.8

136.1

NOTE:

www.infosys.com

IFRS-INR Press Release:https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2025-2026/q3/documents/ifrs-inr-press-release.pdf

Fact sheet: https://www.infosys.com/investors/reports-filings/quarterly-results/2025-2026/q3/documents/fact-sheet.pdf

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/5460444/Infosys_Logo.jpg

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/strong-q3-performance-sequential-revenue-growth-of-0-6-in-cc-large-deal-wins-of-4-8-billion-302661143.html

