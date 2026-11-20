GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Yat-sen University (SYSU) marked the 160th anniversary of its medical education at an anniversary forum in Guangzhou on November 8. Tracing its medical roots to the founding of Boji Medical School in 1866, SYSU has evolved over the past 160 years from a pioneer of modern medical education in China into a premier global hub for medical research, healthcare innovation, and talent development.

Today, SYSU's medical framework is anchored by six specialized schools and ten affiliated hospitals. They support a strong pipeline of discovery, clinical innovation, and technology transfer.

During the anniversary forum, SYSU showcased 160 landmark innovations spanning high-end medical devices, in vitro diagnostics, innovative drugs, biomanufacturing and other cutting-edge technologies. Highlights include precision treatment strategies for colorectal and gastric cancers, a pioneering immunotherapy approach for nasopharyngeal carcinoma that led to the first original clinical trial published in A Cancer Journal for Clinicians since its inception, and a non-invasive urine DNA methylation testing technology that enables non-invasive bladder cancer detection.

The innovations demonstrated how the university is advancing the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical and industrial applications. In recent years, SYSU has generated more than RMB 2 billion in technology transfer value through breakthroughs in oncology, ophthalmology, metabolic diseases, and anti-tumor drug development. Building on this momentum, the university invited industry partners to collaborate in advancing the development, commercialization, and adoption of these innovations.

Beyond research, SYSU actively addresses global health challenges. Its innovative Aedes mosquito control methods offer new tools against dengue fever and vector-borne diseases, while long-standing medical aid programs continue to bolster healthcare delivery and training in Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and Ethiopia.

Global collaboration remains central to SYSU's strategy, with active partnerships alongside elite institutions such as the University of Oxford, Imperial College London, and the National University of Singapore. Notably, its International Robotic Surgery Training Center, established with UC Berkeley, has successfully trained 883 healthcare professionals worldwide.

At the 160th Anniversary Forum on November 8, President Tang Hongwu outlined SYSU's future roadmap. Moving forward, the university will prioritize medical education reform, interdisciplinary research across AI, cell and gene therapies, and major disease prevention. By deepening international collaboration, SYSU aims to construct a world-class international medical center to deliver innovative solutions for global health outcomes.

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