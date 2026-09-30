Suvoda's latest platform release creates a global experience across study data, patient engagement, scheduling, payments, and clinical trial operations

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Suvoda, a global clinical trial technology company, today announced a new release of important advancements since unifying the market-leading Suvoda and Greenphire products on one platform. Innovations in AI and new product functionality are expanding the platform's capabilities, reducing manual work for users, and giving patients, sites, and sponsors more choices in how to engage with their trial technology worldwide.

The Suvoda Platform connects technology and services across the mission-critical, time-sensitive moments in a clinical trial, so that sponsors, CROs, sites, and patients have the insight to make smarter decisions and the ease to move faster. It solves a longstanding challenge in clinical trials: study teams have had to stitch together technology that was never built to work together, with separate vendors, logins, and support teams in order to handle randomization, drug supply, questionnaire completion, payments, travel, and patient consent. Suvoda is turning that patchwork experience into a single platform the industry has not seen before.

Advancements include:

"This release shows what a platform-based and AI-enabled product suite makes possible. Sites can spend less time reconciling systems, patients can have an easier clinical trial experience wherever they are, and sponsors get faster answers to their important questions. I'm immensely proud of our teams. They have embraced a bold vision for the future and have brought it to life through innovative technology designed to make clinical trial work better for everyone involved," said Jagath Wanninayake, CEO, Suvoda.

Suvoda is a global clinical trial technology company with a market-leading, real-time software platform that empowers sponsors and CROs to make confident decisions and sites and patients to take calm, controlled action. Suvoda delivers interconnected, action-driven software solutions and industry-leading services and support, so that even in the most time-sensitive, mission-critical moments, life-changing studies keep moving forward. Suvoda recently merged with Greenphire, a leading provider of clinical trial financial management and patient support tools. To learn more, visit suvoda.com and follow Suvoda on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Robin Abadía, Director, External Communicationsmarketing@suvoda.com

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