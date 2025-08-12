circle x black
TCL Ignites Next-Gen Living with Cutting-Edge Tech Showcase at IFA 2025

12 agosto 2025
SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics and the world's No.1 Mini LED and Ultra-large[1] TV brand, is pleased to announce its participation at the upcoming IFA 2025 from September 5-9 in Berlin. As a Worldwide Olympic Partner, TCL will ignite the spirit of the Olympics at IFA with a creative booth design that brings to life the adrenaline and excitement of world-class sport and technology. The event marks the latest in a series of activations under TCL's worldwide Olympic sponsorship campaign building up to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan.

At IFA 2025, TCL will unveil the latest groundbreaking innovations that redefine modern living. Visitors will experience cutting-edge technologies including the latest ultra-large QD-Mini LED displays, NXTPAPER display technology, AR Glasses, AI-powered appliances such as air conditioners, washing machines, refrigerators and more that together showcase TCL's commitment to creating intelligent, personalized, and sustainable living solutions.

Visitors will also experience how TCL's vision for next-generation living extends beyond individual products through a series of immersive environments powered by the latest TCL technologies. These include the European debut of TCL's AI robots, alongside other technologies including smart home energy solutions, intelligent cockpits, and TCL NXTHOME—where innovation and lifestyle create meaningful moments.

Don't miss the chance to discover how TCL is igniting the future of technology and inspiring greatness through intelligent living at IFA 2025.

TCL at IFA 2025 Event Details:

TCL IFA 2025 Global Media PremiereDate & Time: 15:30 (CEST), September 4, 2025 (Check-in at 15:00)Location: Hall 21A, Messedamm Berlin, Germany

TCL IFA 2025 BoothDate: September 5–9, 2025Location: Hall 21A, Messedamm Berlin, Germany

[1]Ultra-large: TVs measuring 85 inches and above

About TCL

TCL is a leading consumer electronics brand and a global leader in the television industry. Operating in over 160 markets worldwide, TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products, including TVs, audio systems, home appliances, mobile devices, smart glasses, commercial displays, and more. For additional information, visit the TCL website at https://www.tcl.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2748592/Press_Image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tcl-ignites-next-gen-living-with-cutting-edge-tech-showcase-at-ifa-2025-302527247.html

