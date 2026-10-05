TCL LINKHUB HH516 Becomes the World's First Dedicated 5G FWA CPE to Achieve prplWare Certification

PARIS, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, a global leader in consumer electronics, today announced that the TCL LINKHUB HH516 has become the world's first purpose-built 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) CPE to achieve prplWare 4.0 certification from the prpl Foundation.

Combining a certified open software platform with intelligent 5G and Wi-Fi 7 connectivity, the HH516 helps service providers simplify integration and deliver differentiated broadband services to homes and businesses.

More Flexible Deployment and Operation with Certified Open Software prplWare certification validates the integration of authentic prplWare software and requires successful completion of the applicable prplOS and High-Level API tests.

Built on this certified foundation, the HH516's open, modular software architecture helps operators:

"As 5G FWA adoption grows, operators need a reliable software foundation that supports both service deployment and long-term operations," said Jesse Wu, General Manager of the AIoT Business Unit at TCL. "With the prplWare-certified HH516, we aim to help our customers spend less time on integration and more time developing services that meet the evolving needs of households and businesses."

Optimizing Network Performance with High-Speed Connectivity and AIBeyond its flexibility, the HH516 combines high-speed connectivity with AI-powered network optimization. With 5G speeds of up to 7.01 Gbps, BE7200 dual-band Wi-Fi 7 delivering speeds of up to 7.2 Gbps, support for up to 512 connected devices, and high-gain cellular antennas with peak gain of up to 13 dBi, the HH516 delivers powerful connectivity for homes, offices, retail spaces, and small-scale events.

Using AI-based traffic recognition, the HH516 identifies applications' network requirements and dynamically prioritizes traffic to help improve performance for high-priority and latency-sensitive applications.

AI-powered adaptive power management automatically adjusts the device's power modes based on user behavior and network usage, without requiring manual configuration.

Showcasing the HH516 at prpl Summit and Network X 2026TCL will showcase the HH516 at prpl Summit and Network X 2026, highlighting its integration of prplWare-certified software and AI-based network optimization capabilities for operator broadband services.

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