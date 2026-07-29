TCMA Launches "The NEXT Chapter" with 5 Engines to Accelerate Cement Industry Toward Net Zero 2050

Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) has advanced its strategy, "The NEXT Chapter to Net Zero 2050," through five key implementation pillars - "5 Engines to Net Zero" - under the theme 'Accelerating Collaborative Action towards Net Zero 2050.' The initiative aims to accelerate the transition of Thailand's cement industry toward a low-carbon future, while elevating its role as a Climate Solution Partner, in alignment with Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap, a shared industry commitment.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2026 - Amid growing climate pressures and intensifying global competition, Thailand's cement industry is accelerating its transformation by integrating policy, technology, innovation, energy transition, circular economy, and digitalization into practical implementation; enhancing competitiveness while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Mr. Surachai Nimla-or, Chairman of TCMA, stated that "The NEXT Chapter" represents a critical inflection point for the industry, guided by the principle of being "competitive, growth-oriented, and low-carbon." TCMA is advancing this transition through five key engines:

Policy – Strengthening carbon governance frameworks, including carbon pricing, emissions trading systems, and green procurement, alongside standards and incentives to create an enabling investment environment. Transition – Advancing low-carbon technologies across the value chain, including calcined clay cement, new supplementary cementitious materials, and carbon capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS), through international collaboration. Energy – Increasing the share of clean energy and alternative fuels, while improving production efficiency to reduce reliance on fossil fuels. Circular – Promoting the circular economy through co-processing in cement kilns, utilizing waste as alternative inputs to reduce landfill and emissions. Digital & AI – Enhancing system-wide efficiency, improving precision, reducing energy use, and increasing productivity through digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

"The core of 'The NEXT Chapter' is 'accelerating collaborative action'; connecting policy, technology, and investment to deliver measurable and scalable impact," said Mr. Surachai. He added that TCMA continues to advance SARABURI SANDBOX, a low-carbon city pilot that serves as a testing ground for innovative technologies and mechanisms before scaling at the national and regional levels.

The implementation of the 5 Engines to Net Zero reflects the industry's transition from a traditional producer to a solution provider in addressing climate change, reinforcing the role of Thailand's cement industry as a key driver in the country's pathway toward Net Zero 2050.

Hashtag: #TCMA #TCMAat20 #TCMAinAction #TCMAtoNetZero2050 #NextChapterNetZero

#ClimateSolutionPartner #CementDecarbonization

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Contatti:

Immediapress

comunicati@immediapress.it



Media OutReach Newswire

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale di Immediapress