TCMA Launches "The NEXT Chapter" with 5 Engines to Accelerate Cement Industry Toward Net Zero 2050

Thai Cement Manufacturers Association (TCMA) has advanced its strategy, "The NEXT Chapter to Net Zero 2050," through five key implementation pillars - "5 Engines to Net Zero" - under the theme 'Accelerating Collaborative Action towards Net Zero 2050.' The initiative aims to accelerate the transition of Thailand's cement industry toward a low-carbon future, while elevating its role as a Climate Solution Partner, in alignment with Thailand 2050 Net Zero Cement and Concrete Roadmap, a shared industry commitment.
BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 July 2026 - Amid growing climate pressures and intensifying global competition, Thailand's cement industry is accelerating its transformation by integrating policy, technology, innovation, energy transition, circular economy, and digitalization into practical implementation; enhancing competitiveness while reducing greenhouse gas emissions.
Mr. Surachai Nimla-or, Chairman of TCMA, stated that "The NEXT Chapter" represents a critical inflection point for the industry, guided by the principle of being "competitive, growth-oriented, and low-carbon." TCMA is advancing this transition through five key engines:
"The core of 'The NEXT Chapter' is 'accelerating collaborative action'; connecting policy, technology, and investment to deliver measurable and scalable impact," said Mr. Surachai. He added that TCMA continues to advance SARABURI SANDBOX, a low-carbon city pilot that serves as a testing ground for innovative technologies and mechanisms before scaling at the national and regional levels.
The implementation of the 5 Engines to Net Zero reflects the industry's transition from a traditional producer to a solution provider in addressing climate change, reinforcing the role of Thailand's cement industry as a key driver in the country's pathway toward Net Zero 2050.
Hashtag: #TCMA #TCMAat20 #TCMAinAction #TCMAtoNetZero2050 #NextChapterNetZero
#ClimateSolutionPartner #CementDecarbonization
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