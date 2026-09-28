TDCX Opens Lisbon Campus as Its Next European Growth Engine

The third site in Europe extends TDCX's multilingual delivery footprint for EMEA, with a second Lisbon building planned for 2027 as client demand accelerates

LISBON, PORTUGAL – Media OutReach Newswire – 15 September 2026 – TDCX, a leading global customer experience solutions firm, opened its newest campus in Lisbon on September 11, 2026, marking the company’s first operational footprint in Portugal and its third centre in Europe following established operations in Romania and Spain. The campus was inaugurated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by TDCX Founder and CEO Laurent Junique and Group Chief Information Officer and EVP Byron Fernandez.

Located in central Lisbon, the campus is designed as a regional hub for multilingual customer experience, sales, and complex client support across Europe. Client demand has been strong enough that TDCX is already planning to expand into a second Lisbon building as early as 2027.

Laurent Junique, Founder and CEO, TDCX, said: “Portugal is exactly the kind of market where the future of European customer experience is being built. Opening in Lisbon reflects our conviction that clients want world-class talent, real-time collaboration, and AI-enabled delivery in one place. I’m proud to be here to open this campus alongside our first team in Portugal.”

Europe’s premier nearshoring destination

TDCX selected Lisbon for the depth and breadth of its language talent, its mature digital infrastructure, and a time zone that allows real-time collaboration with London, continental Europe, and the east coast of North America within a single working day.

Ranked 9th globally on the EF English Proficiency Index, Portugal offers the highest non-native English fluency in Southern Europe. Alongside native-standard English, the Lisbon campus will deliver support in key European languages including German, French, and Dutch, drawing on Portugal’s Tech Visa framework to bring in specialised international talent where required. The site taps into a deep local talent market of experienced CX and BPO professionals, supported by a steady pipeline of graduates from Lisbon’s universities and polytechnic institutes.

Sophie Chelmick, EVP EMEA, TDCX, said: “Lisbon is not simply another delivery location, it is a pan-European talent magnet and that changes what we can offer clients across EMEA. Our clients are consolidating complex customer, sales and growth workflows with fewer, more capable partners, and they want Western European quality with real cost efficiency. Lisbon gives them exactly that, in the same time zone as their headquarters, with the languages their customers actually speak. Opening in Portugal was a deliberate decision about where European CX is heading. Having Laurent and Byron here to open the campus alongside our first employees says everything about how important Portugal is to TDCX’s future in Europe.”

A campus built for speed and complexity

The Lisbon campus offers clients an agile alternative to legacy vendors, with small teams able to launch quickly and scale as volumes grow. Every team is underpinned by TDCX’s proprietary AI solutions — including agent-assist workflows, QA modernisation tools, coaching insights, and voice-of-customer analytics — giving clients a level of operational intelligence and consistency that differentiates TDCX from traditional outsourcing providers.

The site is positioned to serve clients across technology and digital platforms, gaming, SaaS, fintech, e-commerce, and travel and hospitality, and will begin hiring immediately across complex customer support, analytics, project management, and sales operations roles.

Built for growth, designed to feel like home

The workspace has been purpose-built for collaboration, training, and wellbeing, combining a modern working culture with AI-enabled tools that remove repetitive work and let people focus on higher-value problem solving. TDCX’s entry into Lisbon is focused on local job creation, offering both Portuguese and international talent a fast-track career path in a growing global business.

Paulo Pereira, VP Portugal, TDCX, said: “What excites me most about Lisbon is the calibre of people we are able to attract. From one city we can build teams that serve Germany, France, the Netherlands, the UK, and the US — and do it quickly, because the talent is already here and it wants to work for a company that is genuinely investing in it. We have designed this campus to feel like a home rather than a floor of desks, because that sense of belonging is what will carry us from where we are today to the much larger team we are building towards.”

With the opening of Lisbon, TDCX now operates three centres in Europe, reinforcing the region’s role as a core pillar of the company’s growth strategy and its ability to deliver comprehensive, AI-enabled customer experience and sales solutions for clients across EMEA and beyond.

About TDCX

Singapore-headquartered TDCX is a leading global customer experience solutions firm that provides customer experience solutions, sales and digital marketing services, and content moderation for clients across industries including digital advertising and social media, e-commerce, fintech, gaming, healthtech, media, technology, and travel and hospitality.

With a focus on helping companies enable the future, TDCX’s smart, scalable approach, driven by innovation and operational precision, positions it as a key partner for companies targeting tangible outcomes. With more than 20,000 employees across 38 locations worldwide, TDCX provides clients with comprehensive coverage in Asia, Europe, and the Americas.

For more information, please visit www.tdcx.com.

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