circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 08 Maggio 2025
Aggiornato: 16:50
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

THE DALMORE UNVEILS COLLABORATION WITH FOSTER + PARTNERS' BEN DOBBIN ON THE PRESTIGIOUS LUMINARY SERIES AS 2025 EDITION LAUNCHES IN VENICE

08 maggio 2025 | 16.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

GLASGOW, Scotland, May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dalmore Single Malt Whisky announce their collaboration with architect Ben Dobbin of renowned practice Foster + Partners for the third chapter of The Dalmore Luminary Series, which shines a light on the worlds of whisky making artistry and architectural design.

Curated in partnership with V&A Dundee, Scotland's Design Museum, this Edition is a co-creation between Ben Dobbin, whose projects include Apple Park and the revitalisation of the Transamerica Pyramid, and The Dalmore's renowned Whisky Makers, Gregg Glass and Richard Paterson OBE.

The Dalmore Luminary 2025 Edition - The Rare - is an extremely rare Single Malt Whisky Aged 52 Years, held in a specially designed decanter, housed within a bespoke sculpture, designed by Dobbin.

This Edition is rooted in creative flow and precision, qualities shared by Dobbin and The Dalmore's makers.

Dobbin's extraordinary sculpture sees the whisky appear almost suspended in time, a fine example of tensegrity. Using this approach, Dobbin designed a dynamic, bold and perfectly balanced asymmetric sculpture, made of bronze, featuring dramatic waves and rods.

The Dalmore were equally exacting when creating the exceptionally rare whisky, taking inspiration from Dobbin's personal tastes, whilst demonstrating their artistry.  

The Dalmore Luminary Series No. 3 follows acclaimed collaborations with Kengo Kuma and Maurizio Mucciola, and last year with Melodie Leung of Zaha Hadid Associates.

Ben Dobbin, Luminary No.3 and Senior Partner at Foster + Partners said: "Collaborating with The Dalmore has been absolutely fascinating. Technically, it has been a much more precise - yet creative process than I imagined. Spending time at their distillery really shaped my design process and I wanted to bring to life our shared sense of place, materiality, and how our worlds bridge. This has been an authentic, true partnership, which I am immensely proud of."

Richard Paterson OBE of The Dalmore adds: "This collaboration perfectly adds to The Luminary Series, demonstrating a totally different dimension of what can be achieved when creative talents from different, yet complementary fields, unite."

Gregg Glass of The Dalmore adds: "Meeting Ben was a true meeting of minds. There are actually many similarities between whisky making and architecture, both being a very iterative process, but striving to create something that stands the test of time."

The Dalmore Luminary 2025 Edition – The Rare will be offered at auction via Sotheby's Hong Kong, closing 16th May, with 100% of proceeds donated to V&A Dundee.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2682681/The_Dalmore.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/the-dalmore-unveils-collaboration-with-foster--partners-ben-dobbin-on-the-prestigious-luminary-series-as-2025-edition-launches-in-venice-302450170.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Alimentazione Alimentazione Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Prezzi del gas, il confronto tra l'Italia e l'Europa
Bayesian, legale famiglia della vittima: "Fondamentale esame delle scatole nere" - Video
News to go
India-Pakistan, cosa sta succedendo
News to go
Sciopero treni, sindacati: "Adesione quasi totale"
Sinner, il punto fortunato fa infuriare Vagnozzi - Video
Paul e la Lazio: "Io tifoso grazie a Opelka, spero nella Champions" - Video
Sinner, l'assalto dei bambini: cori e autografi agli Internazionali - Video
News to go
Bonus donne, cosa c'è da sapere
News to go
Mattarella in visita alla tomba di Papa Francesco a Santa Maria Maggiore
News to go
Recupero crediti aggressivo, come difendersi
News to go
Meloni: "Lotta a pedofilia è battaglia che combatteremo fino in fondo"
News to go
Dazi, Trump lancia crociata contro film stranieri


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza