The Marco Odermatt Capsule in Descente's New .EX Collection

Launching on 31 October 2025

TOKYO, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DESCENTE is proud to announce the third capsule collection in collaboration with top alpine skier Marco Odermatt. Celebrating his dominant performance throughout the Alpine Ski World Cup 2024/25 season, this evolved version of the .EX Collection introduces updated design and functionality. The collection will launch on 31 October for the 2025/26 season.

During the 2024/25 World Cup season, Marco achieved an unprecedented milestone—winning the overall World Cup title for the fourth consecutive year. He also repeated his 2023/24 season wins in the Giant Slalom, Super-G, and Downhill disciplines, firmly establishing his position as the most dominant figure in men's alpine skiing. Building on this remarkable achievement, DESCENTE continues its partnership with Marco, jointly developing the third edition of the .EX series, representing the future of ski wear.

This third collection expands the concept of alpine wear to encompass backcountry, freestyle, and even everyday lifestyle use, creating a highly versatile capsule. To address the challenges of climate change and the diversification of the skiing scene, the materials and garment construction have been fully reexamined, pursuing styles that also appeal to younger, fashion-conscious skiers. Drawing on DESCENTE's 90 years of performance wear development, the collection further evolves its S.I.O pattern engineering and Breathing System, achieving an advanced balance of lightweight comfort, mobility, and functionality. Supervised by Marco himself, the collection features color palettes and silhouettes inspired by his personal skiing experience and aesthetics. For the first time, it also introduces women's models, broadening its reach to a wider community of skiers.

S.I.O Minimum Pattern: Long years of speed competition wear R&D have resulted in Descente's unique S.I.O pattern engineering, which underpins Descente's "design by functionality" philosophy, removing unnecessary decorations to leave a fusion of functional features as the pure design elements. Directly designing with a single piece of fabric on a moving body minimizes pattern pieces and maximizes the benefits of "functionality", optimising comfort and performance with reduced garment weight and improved ease of movement. Fewer sewn seams also improve waterproofing and mobility, rounding out the final enhanced aesthetics.

Breathing System: Descente's Breathing System keeps an athlete's body comfortable in all conditions by ensuring airflow within the garment and venting excess moisture. Exhaust vents on the upper back work together with side pit zips to release excess humidity while maintaining full windproof, waterproof and insulation properties. Vertical front pockets with top and bottom opening zippers access vents for additional airflow.

Meticulous Design: The midlayer items are designed based on layering with the jackets, ensuring best fit when worn together. The special quilting technique i2C improves mobility, reduces cold spots and keeps heat in. Laser-cut perforated back fabric provides the ultimate in comfort, combining breathability with windproofing.

Collection LineupMarco Odermatt S.I.O SHELL 3L JACKETStyle No: DW5FWB30MColor Code: BK99, BG99Size: F.I.D. ; 46-56 (JP;M-2XO)

Marco Odermatt LIGHT INSULATED PANTSStyle No: DW5FLP32MColor Code: BK99, BG99Size: F.;38-46, I.D.;46-54, (JP;M-2XO)

Marco Odermatt S.I.O SHELL 3L JACKETStyle No: DW5FWB30LColor Code: WH99Size: F.;35-44, I.;40-50, D.;34-44 (JP;S-2XO)

Marco Odermatt LIGHT INSULATED PANTSStyle No: DW5FLP32LUColor Code: BG99Size: F.D.;36-44, I.;42-50, (JP;M-2XO)

Marco Odermatt EXPENDABLE VESTStyle No: DW5FVE35MColor Code: BGBKSize: F.I.D.;46-54, (JP;M-2XO)

Marco Odermatt LIGHT INSULATION HOODIEStyle No: DW5FJK44MColor Code: GR99/BK99Size: F.I.D.;46-54, (JP;M-2XO)

Marco Odermatt MARCO SWEAT HOODIEStyle No: DW5FSW42MColor Code: BG99/BK99/GR99Size: F.I.D.;46-54, (JP;M-2XO)

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2806667/1.jpg

