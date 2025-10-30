TIMS&B PRODUCTIONS CHARTS ITS NEXT GLOBAL CHAPTER IN PREMIUM TURKISH DRAMA

With 1,400+ Hours of Drama Across 90 Countries in Just 8 years, Türkiye's Storytelling Titan Builds on Award-Winning Streak and Blockbuster MIPCOM Presence

ISTANBUL, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With a growing legacy of globally acclaimed series and a striking presence at this year's MIPCOM, Türkiye's storytelling powerhouse Tims&B Productions continues its award-winning streak and creative momentum. Under the visionary leadership of Timur Savcı and Burak Sağyaşar, the company reinforces its position as one of the most prolific and influential drama studios from Türkiye, boasting a remarkable portfolio of over 1,400 hours of premium content distributed in more than 90 countries.

At this year's MIPCOM, the world's largest TV content market with 10,600 participants from 107 countries, Tims&B Productions' latest hit Eshref Rüya, sold to 40 countries already and 12 more deals underway, made a striking debut. Distributed globally by Inter Medya, the top-rated series' leading stars, Çağatay Ulusoy and Demet Özdemir, created unprecedented buzz, drawing crowds with an exclusive photoshoot across the French Riviera and making a dramatic, highly photographed arrival at the Palais des Festivals in a meticulously restored vintage Cadillac- a replica of the iconic vehicle from the series. Their entrance, broadcast live on market screens, quickly became one of the most iconic and photographed moments of MIPCOM 2025.

A Legacy of Success

Eshref Rüya joins an already outstanding international slate from Tims&B Productions. Valley of Hearts, another recent Tims&B title, has now been successfully sold in over 60 countries, quickly becoming a firm favorite in Italy, Latin America, and Eastern Europe. Its highly anticipated Greek adaptation, "Na M'Agapas (Love Me)," premiered on October 6th on Alpha TV and has already dominated prime time, notably ranking #1 in its time slot with a 20.4% total audience share on its October 24 broadcast, confirming the title's universal resonance. In the meantime, the Portuguese adaptation of Gülperi, titled "Vitória", has become the most-watched series in Portugal since its September premiere, an absolute prime-time ratings leader for SIC, winning its slot daily with nearly 1 million viewers and a consistent 20% market share.

The company's commitment to exceptional storytelling is consistently recognized on the world stage. Valley of Hearts triumphed at the 2025 Produ Awards, winning Best Contemporary Non-Spanish-Language Telenovela, while Aras Aydın received the award for Best Actor in a Contemporary Non-Spanish-Language Telenovela. Tims&B is also the creative force behind Another Love, which made history as the first Turkish series to win the Rose d'Or for Best Soap / Telenovela, in addition to receiving the prestigious Best Series award at the Seoul International Drama Awards last year. Another global standout, Deception, garnered four major nominations at the 2024 Produ Awards, ultimately triumphing in the Best Non-Spanish Language Telenovela and Best Non-Spanish Speaking Lead Actor category with Mustafa Uğurlu.

The Turkish Drama Powerhouse

From Gülperi, The Oath, The Trusted and Bitter Lands -one of the most talked about and widely sold Turkish dramas ever- to its recent run of internationally recognized titles, Tims&B Productions continues to redefine the international perception of Turkish storytelling, steadily building an unparalleled legacy in the international TV content market.

Tims&B is currently in active development for four new dramas for free/linear TV and three digital series for streaming platforms, with announcements expected in the coming months. One of these digital series will be the second season for Old Money which is currently in the Top 10 of 74 countries, ranking 2nd in all non-English global series on Netflix in just its second week on air.

"Our goal has never been to chase trends but creating stories that sustain value for years. Each project we make carries something deeply human at its core and that's what continues to connect people, wherever they watch from" said Timur Savcı, President of Tims&B Productions. "Turkish drama carries a unique rhythm of its own; it's emotional, bold, and authentic. And at Tims&B Productions, we see it as our responsibility to keep that voice evolving while also finding new ways to speak to today's audiences." added Burak Sağyaşar, Co-Owner and CEO of the company.

With a bold creative vision, strategic global partnerships, a string of award-winning titles, and a robust development pipeline powered by prominent in-house talent, across both primetime television and streaming platforms, Tims&B Productions stands today as one of the most influential and internationally successful drama studios out of Türkiye, poised for continued global expansion.

www.tims.tv

