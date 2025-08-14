circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire/h2>

TOPDON Releases Professional Grade V3000 Jump Starter with 3000A Peak Current for Large Gasoline and Diesel Engines

14 agosto 2025 | 08.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BARCELONA, Spain, Aug. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TOPDON Europe, a leading provider of professional battery and diagnostic tools, announces the release of the V3000, a 12V lithium jump starter delivering 3000A peak current, designed specifically for demanding sectors such as agriculture, transportation, and marine.

Available now through TOPDON Europe's official store and distributor network, the V3000 builds on the success of the JS3000 with improved power, durability, and smart features, all in a compact, rugged design built for professionals.

"Not just a basic jump starter, it's an all-in-one portable solution. Whether you're on a job site, in a workshop, out in the field, or on the road, the V3000 is built to deliver a high-performance customer experience. No need to worry if you run out of battery on your phone, car, or boat; the V3000 is your must-have and true lifesaver when it comes to power." said Oscar Diaz, CEO of TOPDON EUROPE. 

Key features of the V3000 include:

"The V3000 was designed with European professionals in mind. Whether you're working in remote locations or managing critical operations, it ensures quick, powerful starts and reliable energy support."

Product page: https://eu.topdon.com/products/v3000

About TOPDON Europe

Founded in 2022 and headquartered in Barcelona, Spain, TOPDON Europe S.L. is the official European branch of TOPDON, dedicated to delivering cutting-edge diagnostic, maintenance, and portable power tools tailored to the European market. With multilingual support, regional distribution, and a deep understanding of local professionals' needs, TOPDON Europe empowers garages, mobile technicians, and industrial fleets across the continent.

For more information, visit: https://www.topdon-europe.com

Follow TOPDON Europe:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/topdoneu/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/topdoneurope/LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/topdon-europe-sl/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TopdonEurope

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2750349/image.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2730281/Topdon_Logo_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/topdon-releases-professional-grade-v3000-jump-starter-with-3000a-peak-current-for-large-gasoline-and-diesel-engines-302529685.html

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN51400 en US ICT Trasporti_E_Logistica Energia Altro Meccanica Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Schlein: "Ecco 5 priorità per ridare speranza al Paese" - Video
Schlein: "Salario minimo e prezzo energia, governo intervenga subito" - Video
News to go
Incendi, terreni bruciati aumentati del 60%
Appicca incendio in Irpinia, 58enne incastrato da telecamere - Video
News to go
Inflazione, carrello della spesa sempre più caro: +3,2% a luglio
Francia, l'ultimo strillone di Parigi decorato da Macron: il suo racconto al Tg1
Trump 'regala' l'Alaska a Putin: "Venerdì lo vedo in Russia" - Video
Incendio sull'A1, a fuoco ruota cisterna Gpl: le immagini - Video
News to go
Vacanze estate 2025, fuga dall'afa: boom turisti in montagna
News to go
Al-Jazeera: "Uccisi a Gaza 5 nostri reporter"
News to go
Tassa di soggiorno, ricavi in salita nel 2024
News to go
Crescono i casi di 'sharenting' in Italia e aumentano le denunce tra genitori separati


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza