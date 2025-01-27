Tropical Hainan Island, China: Tourist's Paradise Filled with Sunshine, Hospitality

HAIKOU, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 January 2025 - Recently, the Hainan Free Trade Port in southern China has launched various events featuring intangible cultural heritage to celebrate the Spring Festival. Visitors can look forward to abundant sunshine, a rich cultural legacy, verdant rainforests, and warm hospitality over the holiday season.



Festival, the social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of traditional New Year, was inscribed on UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity last December. This upcoming Spring Festival, Hainan has planned 300 programs to highlight its intangible cultural heritage. In addition to traditional activities such as Hainan Opera spear tricks, Lantern Festival flower exchange, carp lantern spring festival celebration, Qionghai Nanzhong dragon dance, Sanya Phoenix Island Carnival, and display of Li brocade craftsmanship, visitors can taste delicacies such as zhegu tea, coconut rice, and brown sugar rice cakes. With a feast for the eyes and a delight for the palate, a journey to the island promises to be truly unforgettable.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2EokSn7f7z4



In addition, to make tourists' winter experience delightful and tailored to their specific needs, Hainan has designed eight routes (e.g., unwinding at romantic beaches, driving around the island) and 72 packages (e.g., ethnic culture, cuisine plus culture).

Since the end of last year, China's 144-hour visa-free transit policy has been extended to 240 hours, and two ports of entry have been added in Hainan, allowing international guests to enter and exit the island via any of its three international airports (Haikou Meilan, Sanya Phoenix, and Qionghai Boao).

"Qilou (arcaded buildings), food, surfing... I saw a Hainan that is both traditional and modern. Now that there is a 240-hour visa-free policy, I would love to visit Hainan again to explore further!" said Liu Wenxin, a Singaporean tourist who recently returned from a trip to Hainan.

According to the Hainan Department of Tourism, Culture, Radio, TV, and Sports, the three major airports in the province have resumed operations after COVID-19, with 70 international and regional passenger routes connecting Southeast Asia, Northeast Asia, the Middle East, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Hong Kong, Macao, and beyond. In particular, new routes from Hainan to the United States, the UAE, and New Zealand provide added convenience for overseas visitors.

Moreover, Hainan authorities have introduced multiple payment options to enhance the experience for international sightseers. "When I buy anything, I can scan to pay or tap to pay," said American tourist David, who used Alipay to make a quick purchase of a souvenir on Haikou's Qilou Old Street. "From getting off the plane to visiting scenic spots, a mobile phone is all I need. This is incredibly easy!"