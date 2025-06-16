circle x black
US, UK, and Congolese officials inaugurate Kiswishi City Special Economic Zone

16 giugno 2025 | 16.02
KISWISHI CITY, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American, British, and Congolese government officials launched major foreign direct investments in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) with the groundbreaking of a USD 50 million Pepsi bottling plant and a Congo Petrol fuel depot. Inaugurating Kiswishi City Special Economic Zone (SEZ), the first private SEZ in DRC, the officials also commenced construction on a One-Stop Shop for expedited government services for investors.

 

 

The investments at Kiswishi City SEZ will create thousands of jobs and expand the brands of New York-based PepsiCo in the fast-growing Haut-Katanga Province. Developed by India's Varun Beverages, Pepsi's largest bottler outside the United States, the facility sits on 15 hectares (37 acres) of land at Kiswishi City SEZ.

Congo Petrol, a distributor and licensee of Kenya's Dalbit Petroleum, will develop a state-of-the-art 8,000 cubic metre petroleum products storage and warehousing facility sitting on seven hectares (17 acres), enhancing its capacity to efficiently serve the growing demand in the region.

Backed by American, British, New Zealand and Norwegian investors, Kiswishi City SEZ is a project by Rendeavour, Africa's new city builder, whose mixed-use cities in Kenya, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia and DRC have catalysed billions of dollars in foreign and domestic investment, along with tens of thousands of jobs for young Africans.

Lucy Tamlyn, U.S. Ambassador to DRC, said: "Thank you to the investors who believe in the long term. Kiswishi City SEZ is very much a long-term investment that requires a lot of faith, confidence, and support. The U.S. Embassy will continue to be a strong advocate."

Alyson King, UK Ambassador to DRC, said: "I'm delighted to see the launch of this project funded by the UK and other investors, which aligns perfectly with the UK's vision for its partnerships across Africa, supporting local value addition, job creation, and lasting benefits for communities."

Prof. Jean-Marie Kanda, Senior Advisor to the President of DRC, said: "Rendeavour and Kiswishi City SEZ, with their American, British, New Zealand, and Norwegian shareholders, add tremendous value to our economy by investing in critical infrastructure and well-organized new cities. Rendeavour deserves appreciation for the confidence and momentum it has given to the Congolese industrial sector. Today's ceremony is a testament to their commitment to the vision of the President of the Republic, Head of State, as implemented by the government led by Her Excellency, Madam the Prime Minister."

Preston Mendenhall, Group COO of Rendeavour, said: "Rendeavour's investment in Kiswishi City SEZ represents something profound for the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Rather than extracting resources from the landscape, we are literally adding to it, in the form of high-quality infrastructure – power, water, roads, and internet. We are building a mixed-use, mixed-income, inclusive, and environmentally friendly entirely new city for Congolese."

Other dignitaries in attendance included: John Muloba, Haut-Katanga Minister of Industry; Calvin Bailey, UK Trade Envoy for Southern Africa and Member of Parliament; Ritchie Callaghan, UK Honorary Consul, Lubumbashi; Hypolite Magogo, Deputy Director General, Special Economic Zones Agency; Vishal Gupta, Managing Director, Varun Beverages;  Collins Kiprop, Country Manager, Congo Petrol; and Senator Jean Bamanisa Saidi, Chairman, Club BTP & CMA.

Businesses at Kiswishi City SEZ, the first private SEZ in DRC, also include Queen Energy, Zindua Investment, SDG Afrique, Congo Mineral Services, and Congolese Analytical Laboratory. Phase one of Kiswishi's residential estate, Kimia, is 98% sold out. The One-Stop Shop, which will be managed by the Special Economic Zones Agency, ensures that investors can receive government services in one convenient location.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2711577/Kiswishi_City_Rendeavour_Construction.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/us-uk-and-congolese-officials-inaugurate-kiswishi-city-special-economic-zone-302482464.html

