Martedì 18 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 10:57
comunicato stampa

Verdagy Selects Black & Veatch for a Front-End Engineering Design (FEED) Study for its 9,000 tons/year (60-megawatt) Clean Hydrogen Plant in Texas

18 marzo 2025 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MOSS LANDING, Calif., March 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verdagy, a leading clean hydrogen electrolysis company, announced that it has selected Black & Veatch, a global engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company as the FEED contractor for its 60-megawatt (MW) clean hydrogen project near the Gulf Coast in Texas. The project has a production capacity of more than 9,000 tons/year of clean hydrogen, with a targeted FEED completion in May 2025 and Final Investment Decision (FID) in July 2025.

"We're excited to tap Black & Veatch with its deep domain expertise for this FEED study," said Verdagy President Rahul Bammi. "This project will bring over $150 million of investment to Texas, increase U.S. energy exports and create American jobs and be the precursor to over a gigawatt of upcoming projects in the state."

"Black & Veatch has broad experience in project execution, and infrastructure development in gas storage, processing and liquefaction. We've worked on front-end engineering design, and complete engineering, procurement, and construction of hydrogen electrolysis projects across North America and we're pleased to be selected for this study," said Anand Pattani, vice president and managing director of Energy Majors, Black & Veatch. "We will utilize this expertise as we support Verdagy on this project, which will help develop the U.S. energy industry and strengthen U.S. energy exports."

The project will use Verdagy's eDynamic® electrolyzers, which offer the widest dynamic operating range in the industry and will match the ERCOT grid's energy variations in real time to improve grid resilience, to maximize hydrogen production that is both RFNBO compliant to meet European RED III requirements and 45V compliant to meet U.S. Treasury requirements. Verdagy's electrolyzers are designed, and manufactured in the U.S. and are creating jobs across the entire domestic supply chain.

About Verdagy

Verdagy manufactures Dynamic AWE electrolyzers that provide the lowest levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) and highest asset utilization by integrating seamlessly with intermittent energy sources, and market-leading efficiencies. Verdagy's electrolyzers are manufactured and fabricated in the U.S. Verdagy also operates a hydrogen production plant and R&D complex in Moss Landing, California where it continues to advance its cutting-edge technologies.  www.verdagy.com

Media Contact Eric Anseleric@hi-topagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2603416/Verdagy_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/verdagy-selects-black--veatch-for-a-front-end-engineering-design-feed-study-for-its-9-000-tonsyear-60-megawatt-clean-hydrogen-plant-in-texas-302403836.html

