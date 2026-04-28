Verified Clinical Trials and Chubb Announce Strategic Alliance to Advance Research Subject Safety, Data Quality, and Clinical Trial Success

BOCA RATON, Fla., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Clinical Trials (VCT), the global leader in clinical trial subject registry solutions, and Chubb today announced a strategic alliance focused on enhancing research subject safety, improving data quality, strengthening study integrity, and supporting successful clinical trial outcomes.

Chubb's partnering with Verified Clinical Trials, who offers proprietary subject registry technology, is part of a broader clinical trial risk management approach. VCT's clinical trial subject registry solutions are designed to detect and help prevent duplicate enrollment and other important protocol violations at the time of screening - issues that can compromise research subject safety, affect data quality, create operational and regulatory challenges, and increase the risk of study failure.

Key Benefits of the Alliance Include:

Chubb is the leading global underwriter of clinical trials and a longstanding market leader that tailors insurance solutions for life sciences companies, with the scale, expertise, and international capabilities to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies ranging from emerging innovators to some of the largest in the world. Chubb clients can benefit from an additional layer of protection against adverse events (AEs), serious adverse events (SAEs), protocol deviations, and compromised data quality associated with duplicate or undisclosed study participation.

By combining Chubb's clinical trial insurance capabilities with VCT's industry-recognized subject registry technology, this alliance is positioned to provide meaningful, additive benefits to sponsors, CROs, research sites, and ultimately research subjects. Together, these complementary services can help reduce preventable risk, improve research subject safety, strengthen protocol compliance, enhance data quality and study integrity, and support more successful clinical trial execution.

"Research subject safety and data integrity are fundamental to every successful clinical trial," said Dr. Mitchell Efros, Co-Founder & CEO at Verified Clinical Trials. "This alliance with Chubb represents an important opportunity to help bring greater protection, stronger oversight, and added value to the clinical research ecosystem. Ultimately, the broader public stands to benefit as well, as safer, more effective drugs and therapies can be developed and brought forward with greater confidence for patient use."

"Chubb is committed to supporting innovative and practical approaches to risk management in clinical research," said Lee Farrow, EVP, Life Sciences Industry Practice Leader at Chubb. "VCT addresses a longstanding and underrecognized challenge in clinical research: the inability to reliably look into a participant's research history to confirm eligibility. This alliance with VCT reflects a shared focus on improving research subject safety, study integrity, and overall trial performance."

"At Verified Clinical Trials, our mission has always been to strengthen the integrity of clinical research while prioritizing the safety of research participants," said Kerri Weingard, Co-Founder, VP and Global COO of Verified Clinical Trials. "This alliance with Chubb represents a meaningful advancement in how the industry approaches risk - moving from reactive to proactive safeguards. By combining VCT's real-time subject verification capabilities with Chubb's global risk management expertise, we are helping to create a more secure, transparent, and reliable clinical trial ecosystem that ultimately benefits sponsors, sites, and, most importantly, patients."

This alliance represents an important step forward in advancing proactive risk management in clinical trials and underscores the value of collaboration between insurers and clinical trial technology leaders working to improve clinical research outcomes worldwide.

About Verified Clinical TrialsVerified Clinical Trials (VCT) is a leading provider of clinical trial subject registry solutions designed to detect and help prevent duplicate enrollment and other protocol violations. Its secure global database is trusted by research sites, sponsors, and CROs to help improve research subject safety, strengthen protocol compliance, and protect data integrity.

About ChubbChubb is a world leader in insurance. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. The company is defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb employs approximately 45,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: https://www.chubb.com/.

Media Contact:Justin GoodarzChief Commercial OfficerVerified Clinical Trials, LLCConnect@verifiedclinicaltrials.com(516) 998-7499

Disclaimer: The non-insurance products and services described herein are provided by Verified Clinical Trials, a third party vendor not affiliated with Chubb. The fact that offers and potential discounts may be made available by this vendor is not an indication that insurance coverage is available under any Chubb policy for any particular incident. Referenced discounts on products and services offered by Verified Clinical Trials are available only to Chubb policyholders with current in-force policies and are subject to applicable insurance laws. For products and services provided, the policyholder and third party vendor would enter into a vendor relationship directly. Chubb will not be involved in the policyholder's decision to purchase services and has no responsibility for services that may be provided.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967165/Verified_Clinical_Trials_VCT_and_Chubb_Announce_a_Strategic_Alliance_to_Advance_Research_Subject_Saf_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2967166/CHUBB_Black_RBG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/verified-clinical-trials-and-chubb-announce-strategic-alliance-to-advance-research-subject-safety-data-quality-and-clinical-trial-success-302755851.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa - contenuto promozionale

Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire.