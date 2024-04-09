Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 09 Aprile 2024
Aggiornato: 11:57
10 ultim'ora BREAKING NEWS

comunicato stampa

VT Markets' exclusive events at Monaco E-Prix

09 aprile 2024 | 11.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SYDNEY, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global multi-asset broker VT Markets is hosting its most significant event to date—an exclusive three-day gathering in Monaco, the home ground of their key partner, Formula E team, Maserati MSG Racing.

Taking place from 25th to 27th April, select VIP guests, partners and media are invited for exclusive experiences including a media event, exquisite private yachting along the Monegasque coast, and thrilling views of the Formula E race.

The media event will feature keynote addresses from representatives of both VT Markets and Maserati MSG Racing. Attendees will have the unique opportunity to gain invaluable insights into the future of trading, the partnership story and significance of both companies' shared dedication to seizing opportunities and driving progress.

"We look forward to a challenging yet fruitful 2024, as we increase our global footprint, bringing with us opportunity and excellence that we strive to provide," remarked Ludovic Moncla, Head of Affiliates, VT Markets, who will be speaking at the event. "In addition to our recent approval as a member of the Financial Commission, this initiative underscores our ongoing commitment to enhancing the client experience, with further enhancements on the horizon." "We firmly believe that our partnership with VT Markets will unlock exciting opportunities for both brands," said a spokesperson for Maserati MSG Racing. "By aligning our shared values of innovation and performance, we are confident in our ability to reach new audiences and achieve greater success together."

Attendees can expect engaging discussions, networking opportunities, and exclusive insights into the future of trading. To learn more about this event please visit the VT Markets Events website (https://www.vtmarkets.com/company/about-us/events/). Members of the press or media who would like access or further information to cover the event may contact media@vtmarkets.com.

About VT Markets:

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries. To date, it has won numerous international accolades including Best Customer Service and Fastest Growing Broker.

In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets currently offers unfettered access to over 1,000 financial instruments and a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile app.

For more information, please visit the official VT Markets website or email us at info@vtmarkets.com. Alternatively, follow VT Markets on Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

For media enquiries and sponsorship opportunities, please email media@vtmarkets.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vt-markets-exclusive-events-at-monaco-e-prix-302111524.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Sport Economia_E_Finanza Sport Formula E team hosting its most hosting event
Vedi anche
Stellantis, Tajani: "Ha vincoli di coscienza, investa in Italia"
Fiorella Mannoia compie 70 anni: da Cortellesi a Turci, gli auguri di amici e colleghi - Video
Chiara Colosimo risponde alle 3 domande dell'Adnkronos
Terremoto a Taiwan, tremano ponti e palazzi - Video
Forte terremoto a Taiwan, il palazzo collassa e resta in bilico - Video
News to go
Pasqua tra religione e tradizioni culinarie
News to go
Uova star della settimana di Pasqua
News to go
Sportelli bancari, sempre meno in Italia
News to go
Ora legale 2024, ecco quando spostare le lancette
News to go
Meteo, che tempo farà a Pasqua
News to go
Sciopero dei supermercati alla vigilia di Pasqua
News to go
Denatalità, ginecologi: "Con questo trend nel 2225 nascerà l'ultimo italiano"


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL



threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza