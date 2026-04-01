Watertech China 2026: The Mandatory Global Hub for Water Innovation and Industrial Transformation

SHANGHAI, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WATERTECH CHINA 2026, the landmark 18th edition of the premier platform for process, drinking, and wastewater solutions, will take place from June 9–11, 2026, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Co-organized by Herui Group and Informa Markets, the event serves as a critical hub for water treatment technologies, digital management, and sustainable infrastructure.

Unprecedented Scale and Coverage

The 2026 edition will expand to a massive 180,000 sqm, hosting over 2,500 exhibitors and attracting more than 100,000 professional visitors from 175 countries and regions. Covering the entire water value chain, the exhibition serves 28 end-user industries—from municipal infrastructure to industrial manufacturing—acting as a high-efficiency B2B gateway for global procurement and strategic partnerships.

Leading the "Water 4.0" Revolution

A major highlight is the focus on digital intelligence. The Digital Water Innovation Summit will gather experts to explore AI, IoT, big data, and digital twin technology. Key focus areas include:

Specialized Industry Zones

The exhibition features targeted zones designed to address pressing global resource challenges:

Strategic Global Matchmaking

To maximize business impact, the international matchmaking program will connect over 500 leading brands with 10,000 targeted international buyers. To facilitate global participation, the organizers provide comprehensive support, including invitation letters and visa assistance for eligible overseas attendees.

Call to Action

As water management continues to play an increasingly important role in public health, industrial development and sustainability, WATERTECH CHINA 2026 will offer a platform for industry professionals to discover new solutions, exchange insights and build international partnerships. Pre-registration is now open for visitors seeking to connect with the global water community in Shanghai.

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