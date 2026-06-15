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We Mean Business Coalition: New polling shows overwhelming global business support for clean electrification amid fossil fuel volatility

15 giugno 2026 | 07.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

LONDON, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A landmark global survey of business executives across 18 countries shows overwhelming support for a rapid transition to electrified economies run predominantly on renewables-based electricity.

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The findings suggest geopolitical instability is accelerating an existing business shift toward clean electrification, but that power systems, grids and policy frameworks are not keeping pace.

As geopolitical tensions continue in the Middle East, and G7 leaders gather in Evian amid growing concern over economic resilience and global vulnerabilities, 91% of business leaders say electrification would improve energy security, and 79% say instability has made their own business shift to electrification more urgent.

Collected during late April as the Strait of Hormuz remained closed, the data indicates business executives across all polled countries support a rapid move away from fossil fuel systems, with 90% expecting their operations to be electrified by 2035.

The polling comes after an International Energy Agency (IEA) report found repeated energy shocks are reshaping government and company investment priorities, while the Turkish and Australian COP31 hosts and the International Renewables Agency (IRENA) have called for a stronger global push to run vehicles, industry and buildings on electricity rather than fossil fuels.

The data shows that 90% of business leaders surveyed say transitioning to a renewables-based electricity system in their country is likely to boost economic growth and 88% say electrifying their operations will make their business more competitive.

However, 72% of those surveyed say government policies are lagging behind.

Powering Up: Business Perspectives on Electrification warns that countries failing to electrify risk losing out to more electrified economies, with 62% saying they would consider moving operations if their government did not offer sufficient support to electrify.

The polling, conducted across key economies and emerging markets, was commissioned by E3G, We Mean Business Coalition and the Global Renewables Alliance, and underscores growing business demand for clean electrification as a strategy for energy security, competitiveness and economic growth, as well as tackling climate change.

Business leaders of medium-sized and large organisations were surveyed in Australia, Brazil, China, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kenya, Nigeria, Philippines, Poland, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Kingdom and United States.

Find the full press release and report here.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/we-mean-business-coalition-new-polling-shows-overwhelming-global-business-support-for-clean-electrification-amid-fossil-fuel-volatility-302795517.html

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