circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

WIDIA Turns 100: Defining and Celebrating a Century of Metal Cutting Solutions

17 febbraio 2026 | 16.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WIDIA, a trusted brand of Kennametal Inc. and a global leader in high performance metal cutting solutions, is celebrating 100 years. Since its founding in 1926, the WIDIA name has been synonymous with unmatched durability, cutting-edge technology and proven performance, delivering milling, holemaking and tapping solutions, as well as tooling systems to shops across a range of industries and applications.

From pioneering tungsten carbide tooling to introducing advanced coated inserts, WIDIA has consistently set benchmarks in manufacturing technology. Over the decades, the brand expanded globally, integrated trusted sub-brands like Hanita and GTD, and has continued to deliver solutions that remain essential tools for shops of all sizes worldwide.

Acquired by Kennametal Inc. in 2002, WIDIA remains a cornerstone brand within Kennametal's portfolio, driving metal cutting innovation and reliability for customers.

"Turning 100 isn't just about looking back — it's about celebrating a legacy built on reliability and trust, and looking ahead to the future," said Dave Bersaglini, President of Metal Cutting, Kennametal. "Our customers – machinists, engineers and small to medium-sized shop owners – should expect WIDIA to keep advancing new, tougher tooling that works as hard as our customers do, for now and for the next generation.

Celebrating 100 YearsTo commemorate this historic milestone, Kennametal is launching a series of WIDIA anniversary initiatives, including:

"The WIDIA diamond emblem is much more than a logo – it's a hallmark of the toughness and durability that define every WIDIA tool," said Scott Etling, Vice President of Global Product Management, Kennametal. "It dates to the brand's beginnings 100 years ago, when WIDIA – taken from the German phrase 'Wie Diamant' or 'like diamond' – was first registered. That legacy still shapes the performance we deliver today."

More anniversary initiatives will be announced on widia.com and its social media channels @widiatools in the coming months.

About WIDIA, a Kennametal BrandSince 1926, WIDIA tooling combines high-performance engineering with real-world practicality. Offering a full spectrum of metal cutting solutions—from indexable milling and solid end mills to holemaking and threading systems—WIDIA helps machinists around the world tackle the toughest jobs, no matter the application. Available to customers globally through an authorized distributor network, WIDIA ensures local access and fast turnaround, as well as technical support. WIDIA is a brand of Kennametal Inc. Learn more at widia.com and follow @widiatools on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2904879/Kennametal_Inc_WIDIA_Logo.jpg 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/widia-turns-100-defining-and-celebrating-a-century-of-metal-cutting-solutions-302689112.html

Copyright 2026 PR Newswire. All Rights Reserved.

Comunicato stampa sponsorizzato - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire. I giornalisti Adnkronos non sono in nessun modo coinvolti né responsabili per i contenuti dei comunicati trasmessi.

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Altro Meccanica ICT Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
News to go
Cdm il 18 febbraio, sul tavolo anche il decreto Bollette
News to go
Turismo da record in Italia: quasi mezzo miliardo di visitatori nel 2025
Milano Cortina, Coventry: "Storia di Federica Brignone sia di ispirazione" - Video
Dazi, Ubaldo Pantani e l'imitazione di Del Vecchio: i consigli sui dazi - Video
News to go
Sciopero del trasporto aereo il 26 febbraio
News to go
Decreto Flussi 2026, oggi il click day
Papa Leone XIV a Ostia, l'incontro con i ragazzi: "Voi siete la speranza" - Video
Addis Abeba, le sfide di Giorgia Meloni dal summit - Videonews dal nostro inviato
Milano Cortina, l'Italia femminile hockey a Casa Italia: "Emozioni indimenticabili" - Video
Malan: "Gratteri senta parole Barbera e si scusi con gli italiani" - Video
News to go
Riviera del Gigante, costa teramana nuovo modello di sviluppo condiviso
Berthold: "Fondo fine carriera calciatori? Speriamo in soluzione positiva" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza