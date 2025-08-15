circle x black
XCMG Delivers Batch of Compact Hydrostatic Loaders to the European Market

15 agosto 2025
KREFELD, Germany, Aug. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425) has recently shipped off a fleet of XC908HST compact hydrostatic wheel loaders to Hamburg and Germany, delivering highly efficient and environmentally friendly construction solutions to customers.

As the benchmark for global construction machinery technology, Europe imposes exceptionally high standards for equipment performance, environmental compliance, and lifecycle costs—a market historically dominated by European and American brands.

By leveraging cutting-edge technologies and collaborative innovation from its global R&D centers, XCMG has successfully expanded into high-end equipment markets including Europe, the United States, and Australia, achieving large-scale deployment and broad market coverage.

Renowned for their versatility and adaptability, XCMG's compact machines are widely used in municipal maintenance, modern farming and livestock operations, logistics, warehousing, and other applications.

The XC908HST compact wheel loader is specially developed for harsh operating conditions with improved working efficiency and fuel efficiency.

With global demand for efficient, flexible, and versatile compact construction machinery on the rise, XCMG continues to strengthen its competitive advantage through a full-scenario product portfolio, offering one-stop, tailored solutions to customers worldwide.

Driven by a customer-focused international strategy, XCMG will continue to expand its presence in Europe and deliver smarter, greener, and more efficient compact construction machinery solutions.

For more information about XCMG's compact equipment, please visit https://www.xcmgglobal.com/.

