Yadea to Unveil Next-Generation Electric Mobility and Charging Ecosystem at EICMA 2025

MILAN, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand for eight consecutive years, is set to make its 8th appearance at EICMA 2025, where it will unveil a next-generation electric mobility and charging ecosystem.

At EICMA, Yadea brings a complete energy ecosystem designed to meet the real-world needs of electric vehicle riders. The showcase will feature proprietary technologies, including an intelligent battery-swapping system, the high-performance Polar Sodium 1 sodium-ion battery, and a pioneering solar-charging solution with integrated sodium energy storage.

Delivering these tech solutions with our global partner network, Yadea is transforming the global long-range travel to a more sustainable and accessible landscape.

Yadea's diverse energy ecosystem is highlighted in both replenishment networks and battery technology. For flexible power renewal options, Yadea's 15-second battery-swapping network facilitates 24-hour self-service, ensuring immediate power renewal through smart charging and monitoring. For areas where charging infrastructure is expanding, the ecosystem provides the independent solar-charging system with a mobile power supply, contributing to sustainable power renewal. In the realm of battery technology, Yadea has introduced the Polar Sodium 1 battery, offering a range of over 100 km with a 1,500-cycle lifespan, ultra-fast charging capabilities (up to 1.5C), and stable operation even at -20°C, showcasing a comprehensive approach to future electric mobility.

Embodying these technological advancements, Yadea will present an extensive lineup of new electric products, headlined by the European debut of Velax e-motorcycle series, featuring a version that fast-charges to 80% in just 20 minutes, and Keeness 170km（WMTC standard） long-range version. Joining the models will be electric three-wheelers, kick-scooters, and folding bikes, etc., reflecting its commitment to providing diverse, intelligent mobility solutions that cater to global users of all ages and from all walks of life in various contexts.

Beyond products, Yadea continues to strengthen its European presence, with new flagship stores soon opening in Milan, Zurich, and Budapest. Facing various challenges in the European market, Yadea remains fully committed to long-term development in the region — moving forward together with over 100 million users worldwide, and staying true to its mission of "Give a wonderful journey for global users."

Yadea warmly invites global media and industry partners to join its press conference on November 4 (15:45–16:05) at Booth M06, Hall 11, to explore the brand's latest innovations and future vision for electric mobility.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2805416/Pre_heat_Pic.jpg

