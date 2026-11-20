Featuring personalized Zone 2 training, low-impact incline walking, and up to 30% incline, the new series brings a versatile approach to lifelong fitness.

HONG KONG, Nov. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YESOUL, a connected home fitness brand, has launched its T5 Series treadmills, alongside partnerships with endurance athletes Dean Karnazes and Dr. Matt Hanson. Karnazes joins as YESOUL's Brand Ambassador, while Hanson becomes its Brand Training Advisor.

The launch reflects YESOUL's commitment to making longevity-focused training accessible at home. Karnazes, known for completing 50 marathons in 50 U.S. states over 50 consecutive days, has also served as a torchbearer at two editions of the Games. Hanson, a professional triathlete, former exercise science professor, and four-time IRONMAN North American Champion, brings expertise in structured endurance training.

Four Pillars of Longevity-Focused Training

The T5 Series spans four complementary dimensions of fitness: Zone 2, VO₂ Max, Strength, and Stability.

ZoneFinder™ helps users identify their personal Zone 2 heart rate range, while ZoneSync™ adjusts treadmill speed based on compatible real-time heart rate data. Combined with incline walking, these features support low-impact, steady-state aerobic training.

With speeds up to 12.4 mph and up to 30% incline, the T5 Series also supports challenging hill workouts and high-intensity intervals to challenge aerobic capacity and support VO₂ Max-focused training.

Beyond cardio, each T5 model features a 21.5-inch rotating display for guided strength and stability workouts, alongside free screen mirroring without a mandatory YESOUL membership.

Three Models, One Training Philosophy

The T5 lineup includes three models with screen and entertainment configurations:

All three models feature a 2.0 HP continuous motor and 4.5 HP peak power, delivering consistent power for longer workouts and extra headroom when intensity rises. Each also features a 20 × 60-inch running belt and a Zero-Gravity cushioning system. The vertical folding design makes storage more convenient, while core treadmill functions require no mandatory membership.

The YESOUL T5 Series is now available at https://yesoulfitness.com/pages/yesoul-t5-series.

About YESOUL

YESOUL is a connected home fitness brand offering indoor cycling bikes, treadmills, and rowing machines, supported by digital training experiences that help people build sustainable exercise habits and stay active throughout life.

Learn more at yesoulfitness.com.

CONTACT: Yesoul Fitness, support@yesoulfitness.com

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