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Zendure Launches Prime Day 2026: Save up to €400 on SolarFlow Energy Storage

15 giugno 2026 | 12.11
LETTURA: 2 minuti

DÜSSELDORF, Germany, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zendure, a global pioneer of Plug-in HEMS (Home Energy Management System), today announced its Prime Day 2026 deals on its innovative energy solutions. Ahead of the official Amazon Prime Day from 23 to 26 June, customers can secure early-bird offers starting from 15 June, with savings of up to EUR 400 via Zendure website and Amazon.

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Zendure's SolarFlow solutions combine solar storage, intelligent energy management and dynamic tariff integration to help households optimise energy use, increase independence from the grid and reduce annual electricity costs. Zendure's HEMS connects solar systems, battery storage and household appliances, while ZENKI™ AI optimizes charging and discharging in real time based on tariffs, weather data, forecasts and PV generation. The system is complemented by ZenWave™, Zendure's dynamic electricity tariff service based on EPEX SPOT pricing.

On Zendure's website:

SolarFlow 2400 Pro with 4 x 515 W solar panelsSolarFlow 2400 AC+ with 1 x AB3000L batterySolarFlow 800 Pro 2 with 4 x 515 W solar panels

On Amazon:

SolarFlow 800 Pro 2 with 2 x 515 W solar panelsSolarFlow 800 Pro 2 with 4 x 515 W solar panelsSolarFlow 2400 AC+SolarFlow 2400 Pro with 2 x 515 W solar panelsSolarFlow 2400 Pro with 4 x 515 W solar panels

Additional benefits with ZenWatts

Customers can benefit from Zendure's ZenWatts rewards program, they will receive triple ZenWatts points via official website between 15 June and 15 July 2026 and activating their device in the Zendure App by 30 July 2026. This promotion applies to the following models: SolarFlow 2400 AC+, SolarFlow 2400 Pro, SolarFlow 800 Pro 2, SolarFlow 800 Plus, SolarFlow 800, SolarFlow 1600 AC+, Hub 2000

For more information, visit: zendure.de. And ZenWatt.

About Zendure

Zendure is a global pioneer of plug-in HEMS(Home Energy Management Systems), with R&D and operations centres in Silicon Valley, the Greater Bay Area, Japan, and Germany. Its mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy for households worldwide by popularising the latest EnergyTech. SolarFlow transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable energy source for everyday living.

CONTACT: Chris Patrick, chris.qiu@zendure.com 

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