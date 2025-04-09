circle x black
Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU adnverify
meteo oroscopo newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Aprile 2025
Aggiornato: 14:27
10 ultim'ora clock BREAKING NEWS

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Zentiva presents its Sustainability Report 2024

09 aprile 2025 | 12.28
LETTURA: 2 minuti

Acting today for a sustainable tomorrow

BRUSSELS and PRAGUE, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, Zentiva is publishing its Sustainability Report, highlighting the key achievements delivered in 2024.

 

 

Ines Windisch, Head of Communications, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, said: "The achievements were only possible thanks to the engagement of our workforce and our partners. Understanding the impact we have as individuals, as a team, and as a company helps us to take the right actions, focusing on caring for people, partners, and our planet."

The company reports a reduction of more than 20% in GHG emissions in Scope 1 over the last three years. All European manufacturing sites are powered by 100% renewable electricity. Together with its partners, Zentiva drives the decarbonization of Scope 3 emissions forward to achieve its climate target, which is in line with Europe's ambition to become the first climate-neutral continent by 2050.

Steffen Saltofte, CEO of Zentiva, said: "Zentiva is proof that the growth of a company can go hand in hand with investment in a sustainable future. We reach over 100 million people with our high-quality, affordable products. We recognize our impact on society and the environment and work hard to operate responsibly, minimizing our environmental impact while offering a great place to work and helping others around us. We are aware of the impact we have and will ensure that both targets are met: providing access to affordable healthcare and supporting European climate targets."

Zentiva has operations in more than 30 countries and is recognized as a Top Employer in its main locations and certified as a Great Place to Work in several others. With a healthy gender balance of 53:47 in favor of women, a workforce consisting of more than 50 nationalities and 4 generations, Zentiva is an attractive employer.

Zentiva's 2024 Sustainability Report discloses non-financial topics referencing GRI standards, showing the company's full commitment to further progress in all areas of ESG. The full report is accessible via www.zentiva.com.

About Zentiva

Zentiva provides health and wellbeing for all generations. We are a European company developing, producing, and delivering high-quality, affordable medicines to more than 100 million people in over 30 countries across Europe and beyond. Zentiva has four wholly owned manufacturing sites and a broad network of external manufacturing partners to ensure supply security. The company is private equity-owned, delivering sustainable growth, with an ambitious plan for the years to come.

We are a team of more than 5,000 unique talents bonded together by our commitment to ensuring the supply of high-quality, affordable medicines to people who depend on them every day. We want Zentiva to be a great place to work, where everyone feels welcomed and appreciated, and can be their true selves, contributing to the best of their ability.

Our roots reach back more than 500 years to a small pharmacy in Prague that still exists today. We act today for a sustainable tomorrow, so that Zentiva will continue to provide health and wellbeing for all generations for at least another 500 years.

Infographic: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660890/Zentiva_Report_QR_Infographic.jpgLogo          : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2660891/Zentiva_Logo.jpg

 

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zentiva-presents-its-sustainability-report-2024-302424390.html

Comunicato stampa - Responsabilità editoriale PrNewswire

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Salute_E_Benessere Chimica_E_Farmacia Chimica_E_Farmacia Ambiente Salute_E_Benessere Politica_E_PA Economia_E_Finanza Immediapress comunicati aziende informano press release
Vedi anche
Dazi e vino italiano, Consorzio Montepulciano: "C'è apprensione ma siamo fiduciosi" - Video
Renzi a Vinitaly, siparietto con Centinaio: "Fate parlare lui che fa il vino" - Video
News to go
Re Carlo e Camilla, 20 anni di matrimonio celebrati in Italia
News to go
Trump: "Cina subirà ulteriore imposta 50% se non annullerà dazi reciproci"
News to go
Istat, è boom di italiani emigrati all'estero
News to go
Terre rare Ucraina, Kiev invierà delegazione in Usa questa settimana
News to go
Borsa, crollo dei mercati asiatici
Milano, corteo pro Pal davanti Prefettura. Scontri con la polizia - Video
News to go
Scioperi aprile 2025, dai treni agli aerei: chi si ferma
News to go
Borsa, Europa apre negativa
News to go
"Lingua italiana minacciata", l'allarme di Mattarella
Lotito: "Suor Paola era una sorella" - Video


SEGUICI SUI SOCIAL

threads whatsapp linkedin twitter youtube facebook instagram

ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza