Lunedì 31 Marzo 2025
Aggiornato: 11:36
Agillic appoints new CFO Jack Sørensen

31 marzo 2025 | 11.14
Press release – Copenhagen – 31 March 2025  

Jack Sørensen joins Agillic as its new Chief Financial Officer on 1 May 2025.

Jack will manage the finance team, oversee financial strategy and operations, and work closely with CEO Christian Samsø on investor relations. 

Jack joins Agillic from Evaxion-Biotech A/S – a biotech company listed on Nasdaq New York and operating in Australia and Denmark – where he has been the VP of Finance and Reporting since 2022. Jack brings an extensive international experience across IT and SaaS, med- and biotech, telecom, and consultancy, having held various roles in companies like Deloitte, Chr. Hansen Holding, DONG Energy (Ørsted), Global Connect Outsourcing, and Widex.

Christian Samsø, CEO at Agillic, comments: “I am very pleased to have concluded a swift recruitment process, welcoming Jack to Agillic already in May. We have a highly capable finance department, and I look forward to seeing Jack develop and lead the team, and together with the Executive Management team deliver on Agillic’s strategic priorities of ARR growth, positive cashflow from operations, and positive EDITDA as outlined with our 2025 guidance.”

Jack Sørensen adds:“Agillic has an impressive portfolio and footprint in the Nordics. Like any SaaS business, it is subject to market conditions, but I see a strong foundation for growth and look forward to contributing to the continued journey.” 

For further information, please contactChristian Samsøe, CEO+45 24 88 24 24christian.samsoe@agillic.com

About Agillic A/SAgillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen: AGILC) is a Danish software company offering brands a platform through which they can work with data-driven insights and content to create, automate, and send personalised communication to millions. Agillic is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. For further information, please visit agillic.com. 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
