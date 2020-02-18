Klaus Leopold, Sasha Ariel Alston, Semira Allen, Lara Hogan to Keynote AGILE2020 Conference

Largest international gathering of Agilists to be held July 20 - 24 in Orlando, Florida

Agile Alliance today announced the keynote speakers for AGILE2020, the largest annual global gathering of Agile practitioners. The conference is the premier international event for the advancement of Agile software development and is dedicated to furthering Agile principles and practices while providing a venue for people and ideas to flourish.

This highly anticipated event will feature keynotes by Klaus Leopold (Managing Partner, LEANability GmbH), Sasha Ariel Alston (STEM activist and author of "Sasha Savvy Loves to Code"), Semira Allen (DevSecOps Engineering Intern, Deloitte Chicago), and Lara Hogan (Co-Founder, Wherewithall).

AGILE2020 will bring the energy and passion of the Global Agile Community to Orlando, Florida. The event will be held at the 26-acre Hilton Orlando resort — a world-class site for a world-class event. The North American Agile Conference is the leading international, noncommercial conference on Agile methods in software development. In its 19th year, the event will examine the state of Agile and push Agile knowledge deeper, exploring ever more sophisticated ways to enhance business value and efficiency. Attendees will join and share with a passionate community that is dedicated to making the software industry more productive, humane, and sustainable.

"I am absolutely thrilled to have four great keynotes this year," said Emma Armstrong, AGILE2020 conference chair. "From Klaus challenging how we look at Agility within our organisations; Sasha and Semira highlighting how much we have to learn from people joining our industries and insights into creating an environment where we can all thrive, to Lara providing guidance on how to best help those around us grow - so excited!"

AGILE2020 offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn cutting-edge skills and techniques that can be immediately put to work and improve success. It is a unique way to participate in the global advancement of Agile. The staggering number of engaging sessions and conversations will encourage and motivate you to improve the software development ecosystem. With more than 280 thought-provoking, insightful, knowledge-filled sessions,

At the heart of each Agile Conference is connecting and sharing. Attendees from more than 50 countries will explore the ever-growing toolbox that makes Agile effective by experiencing the stories of hundreds of speakers representing distinct voices and perspectives. There is no substitute for face-to-face contact, and the conference is designed to enhance networking opportunities between attendees, speakers, and sponsors. The relationships made, support received, and knowledge gained provide an enriching and long-lasting experience that fosters both individual success and the collective advancement of the industry. The conferences are open, engaging events that foster innovative ideas based on real-world Agile implementations.

About Agile Alliance

Agile Alliance is a nonprofit global member organization dedicated to promoting the concepts of Agile software development as outlined in the Agile Manifesto. With nearly 70,000 members and subscribers around the globe, Agile Alliance is driven by the principles of Agile methodologies and the value delivered to developers, business, and end users. Agile Alliance organizes and supports events to bring the Agile community together on an international scale. The Agile2020 Conference will take place July 20 - 24, 2020 in Orlando, Florida.

