Global buyers attend Global Sources Online Show to experience a new era of sourcing

HONG KONG, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sources Online Show (GSOS) officially kicked off on July 29 with over 500,000 page views on the first day. Over 1,700 buyers enrolled for business matching services and around 20,000 business meeting recommendations were provided with compatible suppliers.

The first week of GSOS focuses on the themes of "Medical & Healthcare" and "Study & Work from Home", featuring the most in-demand medical equipment, health products, personal protective equipment, hygiene and cleaning supplies, as well as consumer and mobile electronics, home appliances, gifts, office supplies, luggage and leisure products, shoes, textiles and clothing, and home decoration products. The "Home & Hardware" theme is scheduled to come in the following week (from August 3 to 9) with a curated selection of hardware and tools, building materials, energy management products, furniture, decorations, lighting, electrical products, smart home products, home storage and organizers.

So far, GSOS has recorded more than 800,000 page views from over 140 countries and regions, with Hong Kong, the United States, mainland China, India, Australia, Singapore, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, the Philippines and Japan as the top ten geographic origins. These buyers' business types include wholesalers, intermediaries (agent/consultant/distributor), online sellers and buying offices.

The online sourcing event provides 24/7/365 business service during show periods, allowing buyers to find and contact suppliers who can meet their sourcing requirements, receive quotations and arrange private online meetings. As well as the virtual booths, the show features a Main Hall, Themed Product Pavilions, supplier stories and product videos, and 40 seminars conducted by 50 expert speakers, with a range of sourcing topics in English, Spanish, Portuguese, Mandarin, and Cantonese. Performances provided by 22 world-class singers, dancers, magicians and other entertainers make the show the world's only online sourcing event featuring entertainment segments.

"Global Sources has been dedicated to promoting trade for 50 years," said Hu Wei, CEO of Global Sources. "As the only O2O platform in China's export industry, Global Sources makes tireless efforts to meet buyers' ever-changing sourcing requirements.

"In addition to all the features of GS Match, GSOS enables buyers and suppliers to interact through online meetings instant chats. Quality buyer communities and GS verified suppliers offering a new sourcing experience fitting in today's demand."

