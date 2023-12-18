AUTOCRYPT Releases Polarion-Based Cybersecurity TARA Template for the Automotive Industry

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Automotive cybersecurity company AUTOCRYPT recently announced the release of "TARA Template for Automotive," a project management tool for conducting Threat Analysis and Risk Assessment (TARA), a process crucial to the development and maintenance of automotive software. The cybersecurity tool is now available as an extension on Siemens' Polarion ALM application lifecycle management platform, helping users effectively address TARA activities.

Defined by "ISO/SAE 21434: Road Vehicles – Cybersecurity Engineering," TARA is a preventive cybersecurity methodology that involves performing a set of key activities during software development and maintenance. The process involves the analysis of potential cyberattack objectives, vectors, and threats, followed by an assessment of their risk and severity levels.

AUTOCRYPT's TARA Template for Automotive greatly reduces the complexity and increases the accuracy of TARA activities. Developed by AUTOCRYPT in collaboration with Branvi, an official Polarion partner, the tool has been optimized for the Polarion platform. Work items can be automatically connected to the template, allowing users to benefit from the step-by-step manual and calculation tools in the template.

AUTOCRYPT's CEO, Daniel ES Kim, commented, "With the advancement of software-defined vehicles, TARA has become an inseparable part of vehicle development and maintenance. Based on our decades of experience in cybersecurity implementation, our team at AUTOCRYPT has established an intuitive template optimized for ISO/SAE 21434 compliance."

Beyond the ISO/SAE 21434 standard, TARA is also an effective strategy for implementing security by design and managing security updates, as mandated by UN Regulation 155 and 156. AUTOCRYPT provides a wide range of security testing tools and services to complement TARA and secure the vehicle manufacturing process.

About Autocrypt Co., Ltd.AUTOCRYPT is the leading player in automotive cybersecurity and smart mobility technologies. It specializes in the development and integration of security software and solutions for in-vehicle systems, V2X communications, Plug&Charge, and fleet management, paving the way towards a secure and reliable C-ITS ecosystem in the age of software-defined vehicles. AUTOCRYPT also provides management and service platforms for the operators and end users of MaaS, contributing to sustainable and universal mobility.

