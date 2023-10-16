Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 16 Ottobre 2023
Aggiornato: 12:06
comunicato stampa

capSpire expands its global footprint with entry into the Singapore market

16 ottobre 2023 | 10.30
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SINGAPORE, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global consulting firm capSpire is thrilled to announce its strategic expansion into the Singapore market, further solidifying its position as a key player in the energy and commodities industry. This move marks a significant milestone in capSpire's ongoing commitment to providing innovative solutions and unparalleled industry expertise to clients across the Asia-Pacific region.

With a track record of delivering cutting-edge consulting and technology solutions, capSpire is poised to bring its extensive industry knowledge and strategies to Singapore, bolstering the region's energy and commodities sector. This expansion represents a natural progression, as the city-state stands at the crossroads of the world's fastest-growing economies.

capSpire's International Managing Director, Dave Webb, stated, "We are excited to establish a presence in Singapore, a dynamic and pivotal market in the energy and commodities landscape. This move reflects our dedication to serving our clients with both global and localized expertise and fostering lasting partnerships in the region."

capSpire is renowned for its comprehensive suite of services– like advisory, technology solutions, and managed services–designed to optimize business operations, increase efficiency, and drive growth. By combining industry-specific expertise with advanced technology, capSpire empowers clients to navigate complex challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

"This is a strategic, pivotal move to establish a global presence in key energy and commodity trading hubs around the world. It reinforces our commitment to 'Global Presence, Local Expertise,' offering clients the critical expertise, strategic locations, and time zone advantages they need for their global commodity operations," said capSpire Chief Executive Officer Jim Kiser.

Singapore represents the latest step in capSpire's global expansion following significant growth across USA, Canada, Europe, India, and Australia. The company remains committed to upholding core values of integrity, innovation, and client-centricity - providing tailored solutions that address the unique needs of every market it enters.

To learn more about capSpire and its expansion into Singapore, please contact info@capspire.com.

About capSpire capSpire is a consulting and solutions company solving difficult business and technology problems for commodity-reliant organizations across the globe. The company is a trusted partner to businesses focused on achieving greater transparency and reduced operational risk, increased business efficiencies, and improved return on their process and technology investments.

capSpire Contact: Dave Webbdave.webb@capSpire. com +353 87 314 0142

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736321/capSpire_Logo_MarkUpdate_RGB_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/capspire-expands-its-global-footprint-with-entry-into-the-singapore-market-301956891.html

